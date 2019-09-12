Players to watch

Montgomery: RB/CB Kaide Drick; QB/CB Logan Almeida; DT Brent Leon; WR/P Steven Prince; C/DT Alex Hans.

Sayre: RB/LB Isaiah Firestine; WR/DB Ethan Miller; G/DL Jared Giggee; OL/DL Jordan Goodrich; WR/CB Corbin Brown.

Fast Facts

Montgomery: The Red Raiders have been in a down period for some time, but in the last few years, they;ve turned the corner... The name Drick returns to the field for Montgomery as Kaide Drick leads the ground game.

Sayre: The Redskins hadve had trouble stopping the run the last couple of weeks, and are looking to turn that around... Head Coach Kevin Gorman was not pleased with the way his team executed after last week’s game and he’s looking for a better effort tomorrow night.

2018 record

Montgomery: 5-6.

Sayre: 6-5.

Five-year record

Montgomery: 15-38

Sayre: 22-31

Last five meetings

2018: Montgomery 26, Sayre 12

2017: Montgomery 27, Sayre 0

2016: Sayre 21, Montgomery 20

2015: Sayre 48, Montgomery 6

2014: Sayre 48, Montgomery 19

