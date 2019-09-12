Players to watch
Montgomery: RB/CB Kaide Drick; QB/CB Logan Almeida; DT Brent Leon; WR/P Steven Prince; C/DT Alex Hans.
Sayre: RB/LB Isaiah Firestine; WR/DB Ethan Miller; G/DL Jared Giggee; OL/DL Jordan Goodrich; WR/CB Corbin Brown.
Fast Facts
Montgomery: The Red Raiders have been in a down period for some time, but in the last few years, they;ve turned the corner... The name Drick returns to the field for Montgomery as Kaide Drick leads the ground game.
Sayre: The Redskins hadve had trouble stopping the run the last couple of weeks, and are looking to turn that around... Head Coach Kevin Gorman was not pleased with the way his team executed after last week’s game and he’s looking for a better effort tomorrow night.
2018 record
Montgomery: 5-6.
Sayre: 6-5.
Five-year record
Montgomery: 15-38
Sayre: 22-31
Last five meetings
2018: Montgomery 26, Sayre 12
2017: Montgomery 27, Sayre 0
2016: Sayre 21, Montgomery 20
2015: Sayre 48, Montgomery 6
2014: Sayre 48, Montgomery 19
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.