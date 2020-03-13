VALLEY — Even with most players, coaches and officials still healthy, professional and collegiate leagues are feeling the effects of the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Now that has extended to Sayre and Athens players, coaches and fans as well, as the Northern Tier League’s spring seasons are on hold until at least March 30.
With Governor Tom Wolf’s decision to close Pennsylvania’s schools for two weeks, the 2020 high school baseball, softball and track and field seasons will take a hiatus as well.
Also off the docket due to the pandemic is the Athens baseball team’s trip to Myrtle Beach. The cancellation, which came before the school closings were announced, is because the Cal Ripkin Experience — Athens’ destination — closed its doors due to the outbreak.
