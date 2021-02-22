Sayre’s shooting streak lifts them past Williamson

SAYRE — The Sayre boys basketball team ended a five-game losing streak in style in a Saturday matinee matchup against Williamson. A combined 13 three-pointers with a hot shooting effort from the team was enough to take down the Warriors by a score of 65-27.
“We have a bunch of good shooters on the team, and once they hit a bunch of threes early, that confidence built up and carried into the next three quarters,” said Sayre Head Coach Devin Shaw.
Williamson held a two-point advantage early and turned into a 4-4 tie which would remain the score for a large chunk of the first quarter. After that it was all Sayre, as junior guard Dom Fabbri made a three-pointer to break the tie which sparked the Redskins to go on a 17-2 run in the final three minutes of the quarter.
The shooting spurt saw five successful attempts from beyond the arc. Sayre did not have a two-point field goal in the first quarter but jumped out to a 21-6 lead heading into the second frame.
The offensive fireworks continued for the Redskins in the second quarter as six players were able to make it onto the score sheet in the eight-minute span. They added three more threes to put their total at nine going into the half and held a 42-13 lead.
The Sayre defense stayed consistent in the second half with the running clock rule in effect for the majority of the half. The offense was able to work the clock later in the half to secure a 38-point victory.
Zach Moore paced the Redskins with 15 points coming off five three-point makes, while Fabbri followed close behind with 12 points. Sophomore Jackson Hubbard added 10 in the win. Williamson was led by junior Tristan Parker and sophomore Jacob Schmitt who each contributed nine points.
“We shared the ball a lot better today and worked well as a team,” Shaw Noted. “I think that helped guys get some open shots because we were sharing the ball more unlike some other games.”
The Williamson Warriors fall to 1-16 on the season in defeat and head to Canton Tuesday night for another NTL matchup. Sayre now improves to 4-10 on the season with an opportunity to grab a few more wins before the end of the season. They will play Canton at home on Monday night before heading to Athens on Tuesday.
Northeast Bradford 52, Athens 47
ROME — Athens led 38-34 heading into the final eight minutes but couldn’t hold that lead.
NEB’s Joe Stanton and Mike Beers, who finished with 15 points each, had seven and five points, respectively, in the fourth quarter to lead the Panthers’ charge.
Mason Lister, who led Athens with 14 points, had 11 of those in the opening stanza to lead Athens to the fore as the Wildcats took a 17-8 lead.
NEB closed the gap to 27-22 at the half and continued to close from there.
Lister added four assists to his 14 points. JJ Babcock added 12 points, 14 rebounds and four steals; Troy Pritchard had 11 points and Tucker Brown packaged 10 points with 10 rebounds and four assists.
Athens will host Sayre at 7:15 p.m. on Tuesday.
