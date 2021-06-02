WILLIAMSPORT — Shamokin’s Hornberger was tested in the first inning of the District 4 Class AAAA semifinals against No. 3 Athens — and she passed with flying colors.
Hornberger came back to strike out three after a lined single by Athens senior Harley Sullivan and a bunt single by senior Audrey Hatch to open the game. It set the tempo for the Shamokin pitcher as she finished with 10 strikeouts as the Indians won 6-0 over Athens.
The win sets up an all-Southern D4 final as Shamokin will play No. 1 Danville Thursday at 4:30 p.m. back at Elm Park in Williamsport.
“She set the momentum for us in the first inning,” Shamokin coach Rick Kashner said. “We battled. From that point forward that’s what we did.”
Hornberger proved her worth throughout the contest.
“I came into this game very nervous,” Hornberger said. “It was just pregame nerves. After the first two batters I knew where I had to put the ball. That’s what changed for me. I just put it where I had to put it.”
Hornberger opened all the counts with strikes and overpowered the hitters to get out of the opening jam. After the first two hits of the game, Hornberger was perfect.
Athens recorded just the two hits. Hornberger recorded ten strikeouts as she put the team on her back and allowed just one baserunner after the first inning.
“It’s a good feeling knowing you can put the ball wherever you want to put it,” Hornberger said. “Once we get the run support, I feel like we have runs we can give up. We don’t have to be as tight on defense.”
Any run support was enough for Hornberger as she tossed a complete game shutout to go with her 10 strikeouts.
The Shamokin offense got rolling in the second when Brooke Sebasovich opened the inning with a double. She moved around when Kate Glosek and Lauren Noll followed with back-to-back singles. Noll scored Sebasovich for the game’s initial run.
Emma Kurtz hit a triple in the inning and two more runs scored for the Indians as they took a 3-0 lead on Tigers at the conclusion of the second inning. Kurtz later scored in the fourth when she opened the inning with a single.
Kutz was outstanding, but the main support for Shamokin came from the bottom four hitters. Sebasovich, Glosek, Noll, and Cadence Barnes scored five of the Indians six runs on the night.
“We are a good hitting team,” Kashner said. “When the top of our order isn’t hot, the middle and the bottom of the order are. We did well with the middle and bottom of our order. They did great.”
Shamokin ran into baserunning issues in the first when Kurtz was caught attempting to go home on a single. Petrovich got caught stealing second to end the fourth and a runner was doubled up on second to end the fifth.
The blunders had no effect on the game as Hornberger limited Athens baserunners throughout the day.
No. 2 Shamokin 6, No. 3 Athens 0
ATH 000 000 0—0 2 3
SHA 030 012 X—6 10 0
Caydence Macik and Hartey Sullivan. Annie Hornberger and Kate Glosek.
WP: Hornberger. LP: Macik.
Top Athens hitters: Hartey Sullivan 1-2. Top Shamokin hitters: Emma Kurtz 2-4, 3B, run; Brooke Sebasovich 3-3, 2B, 2 runs.
Records: Athens 15-6. Shamokin 15-5.
Next: No. 2 Shamokin vs. No. 1 Danville at Elm Park, Thursday, 4:30 p.m.
