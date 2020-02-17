Waverly JVs win IAC title

LANSING — Waverly’s JV boys basketball team has been dominating all season and Friday’s trip to the Interscholastic Athletic Conference Championships was no different.
Each team came in at 18-1, but that was where the similarities ended as Waverly rolled to a 67-46 win over Lansing.
Of the 19 games Waverly won this season, this was the closest.
Waverly led 16-8 after a quarter and 29-20 at the half.
Things got tougher for the host Bobcats — who lost to Waverly twice in an 18-2 campaign — after the break as Waverly won the second half 38-26.
Davis Croft had the hot hand early for Waverly hitting three three-pointers on the way to scoring 10 of his 14 points before the half. Liam Traub had all nine of his points in the first half as well.
Nalen Carling got it going after the half, dropping in 15 of his game-high 21 after the break. Brennan Traub had 13 of his 15 total points after the half.
Eric Kahn had 20 points to lead Lansing and Josh Hunter finished with 11 points.
“We’re tough to defend. We have a lot options,” said Waverly Coach Mike Croft.
This is Waverly’s seventh overall Large School title in the last 13 years and the 19 straight wins (Waverly dropped its opener to Union-Endicott and never lost again.
“I’m very proud of the kids,” said Croft. “They won their division, the overall and the Christmas Tournament. I’m looking forward to next year.”
Carling led Waverly in rebounds with 10, Croft had six boards, Liam Traub grabbed five caroms and Brady Blauvelt had four rebounds.
Liam Traub also had five steals and four assists; Brennan Traub finished with three assists and Croft added three assists.
