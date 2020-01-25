WAVERLY — The Waverly Wolverines continued their unbeaten streak as the improved to 10–0 on the season while extending their dual meet winning streak to 40 meets as they defeated Odessa Montour by a score of 130–40.
The Wolverines were led by four quadruple winners. Freshman, Oscar Williams won the 200 and 500 freestyles and two relays; sophomore, Kaden Wheeler won the 100 fly, 100 back and two relays; junior, Ryan Bennett won the 50 and 100 freestyles and two relays; and senior standout, Mike Atanasoff won the 200 IM, 100 breaststroke and two relays.
Also picking up relay wins on the night were Nick Janzen and Collin Keefer in the 400 free relay, and Brandon Clark in the 200 medley and 200 free relay.
Also turning in outstanding performances for the Wolverines with personal best times on the year were Jerrell Sackett in the 50 freestyle with a time of :24.60 seconds, Liam Wright in the 200 IM (2:35.75), Collin Keefer in the 100 backstroke (1:08.73), Dillon Madigan in the 200 freestyle (2:10.56), Nick Janzen in the 200 freestyle (2:12.60) and 500 freestyle (6:12.27), Ryan Clark in the 100 fly (1:10.45), and Oscar Williams winning 500 free (5:34.27).
The Wolverines will travel to Southern Cayuga next Tuesday.
