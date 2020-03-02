ALBANY — Tioga eighth grader Gianni Silvestri has been a man on a mission since the 2019 Section IV Championships. Silvestri was in the sectional final that year but didn’t win the title or get a wild card.
“That loss at sectional finals (in 2019) really hurt me because I believed I could do it,” he said. “I got outsized that match and it drove me.”
One year later, that motivation would fuel Silvestri’s drive to the top of the New York wrestling mountain.
Xavier DeJesus-Ramch (48-2) was going to be his toughest test of the weekend, but Silvestri weathered the storm for a 5-4 win as he captured the 99-pound championships at the New York State Wrestling Championships on Saturday evening.
Silvestri said that he knew he was ready for this.
“I knew from Day One that I wanted to be on top of the podium,” said Silvestri. “That was my goal for the whole year. I wanted to be on top of that podium. There was no doubt in my mind that I was going to come out here and win it.”
This was a title that Silvestri worked for.
“I wrestled freestyle and Greco, which I think made me 10 times better than I was just wrestling folkstyle.”
Silvestri’s championship helped the Tigers win the Division II team title with 73.5 points. Pal-Mac was second with 70 points.
DeJesus-Ramch came out hard and scored first off a scramble in which it looked like Silvestri got the takedown and DeJesus-Ramch had scored on a reversal. It was ruled that DeJesus had turned the tables within reaction time, so Silvestri was down 2-0.
As expected, he kept battling and escaped before the end of the period.
Silvestri elected to start the second period on the bottom, and the two were locked in a titanic battle for control. Silvestri never looked like he was close to being turned, but he wasn’t getting away either. That changed with 35 seconds left in the period when he got around DeJesus-Ramch for the reversal.
Silvestri was up 3-2 to start the third period, and DeJesus took the bottom position.
It took DeJesus-Ramch just 25 seconds to fight himself free. Then it took Silvestri 15 seconds to turn a single into a double and take DeJesus-Ramch to the mat.
Fight though he did, Silvestri was up to the challenge. With 15 seconds left, DeJesus-Ramch finally broke free enough to challenge for a reversal but got free for the escape instead.
Down 5-3, DeJesus-Ramch went on offense and it worked — about a half-second after the clock ran out.
“What a performance for an eighth grader against an upperclassman,” said Tioga Coach Kris Harrington, who was particularly impressed with his young wrestler’s cool under fire.
“He stayed cool, calm and composed, especially at the beginning there when I thought he had a score and they wiped it clean. That’s a big momentum shift and to stay composed and finish that match out – wow!”
Worthing falls in finals
Brady Worthing has been one of Tioga’s most accomplished wrestlers during his time in Tiger Country, but Saturday just wasn’t his night as he fell to Carter Baer in the 138-pound final by a 6-4 margin.
“He couldn’t get it going on his feet,” said Harrington. “He had unanswered points in the second period, and that was the difference.”
Harrington appreciates the career the Clarion-bound senior had at Tioga.
“It was a tough night for him, but what a career he had,” said the coach. “He’s three-time state finalist, a Division I commit. He’ll refocus and get it going for next year.”
Worthing and Baer of Gouverneur wrestled through a scoreless first period. Baer took the lead in the second period.
Baer started the period on the bottom, and Worthing allowed him up. With just 15 seconds left on the period, Baer hit a single leg takedown and led 3-0 with two minutes left.
Worthing started the third period on the bottom, and Baer was able to tilt him for two back points.
Down 5-0, Worthing went to work. With 1:24 to go, Worthing reversed Baer and added two back points, but they went out of bounds before he could capitalize and get more.
Still down one, Worthing cut Baer free but couldn’t get the takedown he needed to tie the match.
Semifinals
Gianni Silvestri 9,
Martin Ohlsson (Chautauqua Lake) 3
Silvestri wasted little time in getting after Ohlsson, scoring a takedown off a scramble with 30 seconds left in the first.
Up 2-0, Silvestri started the second on the bottom and picked up a point when Ohlsson locked hands. With 51 seconds left in the second, Silvestri made his escape. Then 16 seconds later, Silvestri hit double leg takedown to take a 6-0 lead into the third.
Ohlsson elected to start the third on their feet and managed a takedown, but Silvestri escaped and took the Chatauqua Lake freshman to the mat.
Ohlsson made a late escape, but by then Silvestri had the win.
Brady Worthing fall Zach Harrington (Sidney)
In the rematch of the Section IV final, Worthing scored first with a takedown and back points for a 4-0 lead. Harrington battled back with a reversal that left Worthing using injury time. After the short break, Worthing managed a late escape for a 5-2 lead after a period.
Worthing owned the rest of the match. In the second, he got an escape and threw Harrington straight to his back for a six-point period.
Up 11-3 after allowing Harrington to get away near the end of the second, Worthing gave up a pair of violation points but also added an escape, takedown and, with 44 seconds to go, the pin.
