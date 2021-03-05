SVE falls to END, Tioga, Waverly captures record-setting wins

ELMIRA — The Spencer-Van Etten girls basketball team was released from a 10-day quarantine for COVID related issues late last week. On Thursday night, they played their fourth game in five days, running into a force that is Elmira Notre Dame. S-VE fell by a score of 73-28 in a season that is as short and intense as it gets.
“It’s been very difficult not having a lot of practice time as it is, and then we had to go into quarantine,” said Spencer-Van Etten head coach Julian Cole. “I’m really proud of my team for not giving up. They worked hard all season long through the quarantine and the crazy year in general.”
The Crusaders came out shooting hot as they began the game on a 12-0 run. The majority of their first half points came in transition off steals from their full-court press.
After going up 22 points in the first quarter, Notre Dame (8-1) slowed down possessions and went inside more to their center, Kahlia Rivera. She was able to score 16 of her 20 points in the first half alone, with all of her field goals coming in the paint. Spencer fell behind at the break, 52-16.
The Panther zone defense stepped it up in the second half, holding the Crusaders to just 21 points in the 16-minute frame. They put up 12 of their own to close out the game with a tough loss on the road.
Hannah Martinez led the scoring category for the Panthers with 12, finding the net on the only two three-pointers for her team. Ashleigh Morais and Abigail Bunce each contributed six points. S-VE center Sophia Dutra was not dressed for the game.
Rivera’s 20 led all scorers in the contest as her teammate, Maddy Watts, poured in a second-best 17 points for the victors. Ellie Mustico also finished the contest with 12.
“We have a lot of juniors coming back next year, so the goal is to finish the season strong and gain some good experience,” Cole said. “It’s going to be really good for them when we play Newark Valley on Saturday, who is a great team. We’ll definitely have a hard practice tomorrow and go out and give Newark Valley our best on Saturday.”
The Saturday battle with Newark Valley will begin at 1 p.m. in their home gym. The Panthers will enter that game with a 2-5 record while the Cardinals will come into Spencer’s gym at 9-1.
Waverly 71, Owego 47
OWEGO —Senior Sidney Tomasso tied the school record for points in a single game with 42 on Thursday night. The Wolverines as a team also showed another dominant performance against the Owego Indians of the STAC for a 24-point road victory and their ninth straight win.
Tomasso’s 40 points through the first three quarters not only paced the Wolverines to hold an early advantage over the Indians, but surpassed Owego’s point total as well. The Wolverines held the home team at arms length until the second quarter when they went on a run to close out the half with a 34-18 lead. At that point Tomasso had 19.
The third quarter was when Tomasso could not miss, knocking down 21 points in the quarter alone off 10 field-goals. That spurt from Tomasso pushed the Wolverines into the clear, leading to a final score of 71-47.
Tomasso’s 42 was followed by senior Gabby Picco and sophomore Kennedy Westbrook who each had 12 points.
Owego senior Eeve Coleman had herself a solid game as well as she finished with 17 points. Junior Maggie Huizinga dropped 16 points in the home loss to Waverly.
Owego (4-6) closes the regular season with a home contest against Corning, who Waverly beat earlier in the week by three. Waverly wraps up their impressive season at home on Saturday against Elmira. The Wolverines come into that 4 p.m. matchup with an 11-1 record.
Tioga 42, Odessa-Montour 33
TIOGA —On Tuesday night, the Tioga Tigers girls basketball team took down O-M in a close game where the difference was Tioga’s 50 rebounds. It was Deja Vu for Tigers on Thursday night at home taking down the Indians by nine points while tallying 45 rebounds.
Senior Olivia Ayres also erupted for seven three-point makes which tied the school record for individual threes in a single game, set by her twice before.
The home team found themselves in a hole early going down by seven in the first quarter. An even second quarter resulted in a 22-15 lead for O-M going into the break. That was when Ayres single-handedly took over the contest.
She sparked her team to rally to a 17-2 third quarter run. That allowed the Tigers to take the lead from the Indians, putting themselves in the driver’s seat to win the game in the fourth quarter by a score of 42-33.
Ayres’ seven threes accounted for half of her team’s points alone as she finished with a game-high 25 points, 16 of which coming in the second half. She also finished with 11 rebounds to give herself a double-double.
Senior Eve Wood contributed 10 points and five rebounds while junior Julia Bellis and sophomore Reese Howey hauled in nine and six rebounds, respectively.
Autumn Garrison paced the Indians with 11 points while Mallory Rhodes and Hannah Nolan finished closely behind with nine and eight points, respectively. The Tigers held Taylor Cain to just two points on the night.
Odessa-Montour will wrap up the season at home on Saturday with a game against Southern Cayuga, while the Tigers finish strong with a win to end the shortened 2021 season with a 3-6 record.
