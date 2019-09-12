Players to watch

Susquehanna Valley: QB Logan Haskell; WR Anthony Dominguez; FB/RB Mitchell Knapp; BL Brian Titus; BL Zach Lawrence.

SVEC: QB/WR/RB James Sutherlin; QB/WR Matthew Byrne; FB Alex Morse; WR Hunter Hayes; RB Nick Thomas.

Fast facts

Susquehanna Valley: The Sabers won the 2018 New York State Class C championship and ended the year with a 13-0 record... Jared Freije, the trigger man and spark plug for that team, graduated... Freije was joined on graduation day by 17 classmates as 18 of the team’s 37 players got their diplomas.

SVEC: The Eagles’ best record in their three-season history is the 7-3 that had in 2016... Byrne or Sutherlin may line up in different places throughout the game... Tested through the air by Sidney blast week, SVEC will be tested on the ground tonight.

2018 record

Susquehanna Valley: 13-0

SVEC: 4-5

Five-year record

Susquehanna Valley: 35-16.

SVEC: 12-16.

Last season: Susquehanna Valley pulled away after halftime for a 36-7 win.

