ATHENS — For a second consecutive night, the Athens girls basketball team dominated at home to round out the regular season.
The defense reigned superior once again as the Wildcats held the Canton Warriors to just 12 points in a 44-12 win.
Both junior Caydence Macik and senior Kayleigh Miller outscored their opponent by themselves scoring 19 and 17 points respectively.
“We had a lot of nice passes in both transition and in our half court offense to get our offense going,” said Athens head coach Brian Miller.
The Wildcats made sure their opponent did not score more than five points in any quarter, playing zone defense for the majority of the game. They even held Canton to no points over a 12-minute stretch in the middle of the game.
After going into halftime with a 31-3 lead, the Wildcats used the running clock in their favor throughout the second half to secure the 32-point victory.
Macik and Miller’s combined 36 points paced the team. The two also had six rebounds and four assists each. Sophomore Emma Bronson had the most steals on the night with three. Canton sophomore Aislyn Williams contributed half of her team’s points with six.
Canton (4-13) puts a bow on their season on Saturday against South Williamsport. Athens now wraps up the regular season with a record of 16-6. They will likely hold the No. 2 seed in the District IV Class AAAA playoffs, where they will open up play on Thursday at home. Their opponent will be announced with the brackets on Sunday.
“We’ll actually get to practice a bit for a change before our district playoff game on Thursday,” Miller noted. “It’ll be important to try to get some rest until then.”
