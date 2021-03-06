TIOGA CENTER — Pounding the glass has been the name of the game for Tioga’s Lady Tigers basketball team. Friday night, the Tigers cleaned the glass to the tune of 58 rebounds with nearly a third — 19 — on offense on the way to a 38-36 overtime win over Candor in the final game of Tioga’s 2021 campaign.
Tioga opened strong with a seven-point lead, 15-8, after the first quarter. Eve Wood and Liv Ayres had all of the points with Ayres nailing a trio of threes and Wood adding six points.
From there, the Indians began to reel the Tigers in, holding Tioga to 12 points in the middle two quarters and tickling the twine for 14 points.
Down three, Candor turned up the defense one more time in the fourth quarter and tied the game at 31-31 at the end of regolation.
Both teams scored well in the extra session, but Wood and Ayres again took over for Tioga to bring home the win.
Wood finished with 16 points, nine rebounds, five steals and two assists to lead Tioga. Ayres added 14 points and seven boards.
Julia Bellis was the monster on the glass with 18 rebounds to go with four points. Reese Howey grabbed 11 boards and Ari Manwaring added seven rebounds to two points.
Kadrianna Foster and Breakyn Hornick led Candor with seven points each.
