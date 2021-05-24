WILLIAMSPORT — A number of NTL track stars shined brightly on Saturday. Many punched a ticket top the state championships on Friday at Shippensburg, but a number of local standouts had their season — and in many cases high school career, come to an end.
Sayre’s Carrie Claypool finished her career with a fifth-place finish in the 3200 in 12:12.09.
“I’m pretty happy about it,” she said.
Claypool stayed with the pack for much of the race.
“I kind of didn’t want to start too fast,” she said. “I tried to stay behind somebody the first few laps and it felt pretty good, it’s my last two mile for high school, so go for it.”
And, that’s what Claypool did, she was strong at the end, passing runners.
“It feels pretty good, it tells me I did what I wanted to do,” she said. “I was like it’s my last race, I want to medal really bad, and I knew if I got past those two girls I was going to medal. It feels really, really good, it’s what I wanted to do and I did it.”
After injuries in her career — and just missing states in cross country — getting a medal on Saturday was special.
“I was thinking about cross country and how I finished outside of states and I kind of did what I should have done in cross country (passed runners at the finish),” Claypool said.
Athens’ Emma Bronson was fourth in the AAA 1600 in 5:28.89 and she finished fifth in the 800 in 2:30.78.
Athens’ Connor Dahl was sixth in the 3200 in 10:21.62 and teammate Matt Gorsline was a spot back in 10:24.02.
Athens’ Kyle Anthony took fourth in the 1600 in 4:36.93 and Athens, with Anthony, Ryan Lasusa, Justin Lynch and Ryan Thompson was seventh in the 4x400 relay in 3:41.91.
Sayre standouts Bobby Benjamin and Zach Belles also placed.
Benjamin topped the bar at 11-6 to take sixth in the pole vault and Belles was eighth in the distance throw, topping out at 117-0.
While seasons — and in some cases careers — came to an end for local runners, there are a number of NTL athletes moving on.
Everything that could go wrong, went wrong for Troy’s Dustin Hagin.
There was a stumble at the start. He clipped a few hurdles during the race, and after the race he was told he ran a 16.1 in the 110 hurdles, which would have ended his season.
As it turns out, the original time he was told was wrong.
The race wasn’t perfect, but in the end, Hagin was fast enough to still get himself to states, as he finished third in the event, but hit the state time of 15.44, just .01 behind the runner-up Ben Robinson of Montgomery. Jake Rose of Southern Columbia ran a 14.10 and broke the district record this weekend.
A pair of Williamson runners will be making the trip to states, one a veteran, the other a freshman.
In the 800 meters Seth Neal sat in fourth place with 120 to go. At the finish he was second in 2:02.84 to earn a spot in states.
A few races before Neal made states, Owen Cummings qualified with a second-place finish in the 1600 in 4:34.25.
Cummings, who is just a freshman, will be making states after his first trip to districts.
“It feels great,” Cummings said. “I’m going to keep working hard and try and improve myself before states. I am really excited for what’s to come. It will be a new experience and I’ll be ready for it.”
The last Williamson boys to make states were in 2015.
On a day when Southern Columbia ran a 42.51 to break the District 4 record in the 4x100 relay, a record that was held by Wellsboro. It was only fitting that this year’s Wellsboro team pulled a stunner and qualified for states in the event.
The Hornets finished second in 44.69 to earn a trip to states.
Another runner who didn’t expect to go to states, but is now making the trip, is Noah Shedden of NPM.
He finished third in the 3200 in 10:10.85, but after Hughesville’s Hunter Foust scratched from the state meet to focus on the 4x800 relay, Shedden will make the trip to Shippensburg.
