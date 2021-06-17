Standings
Waverly 3-0
Athens 3-1
Candor 3-1
Elmira JV 3-1
Mansfeld 3-1
Troy 2-1
Notre Dame 1-2
Towanda 1-2
Spencer-VE 1-3
Tioga 0-4
Watkins Glen 0-4
———
Thursday, June 16
Waverly 44 Athens 41
Waverly 40 Towanda 26
Mansfeld 56 Troy 53 OT
Troy 50 Watkins Glen 40
Athens 48 Tioga 16
Candor 38 Tioga 28
Candor 57 Spencer-VE 52
Elmira JV 38 Mansfeld 33
Spencer-VE 44 Notre Dame 20
Elmira JV 40 Watkins Glen 36
Towanda 54 Notre Dame 43, exhibition
