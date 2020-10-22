TOWANDA — The host side won the match 10-0.
A quick look at the numbers will explain that final as Towanda took 65 shots and had seven corner kicks to three shots and no corner kicks for Sayre.
Livy Sparbanie had three goals to lead Towanda. Porschia Bennett and Mirra Nelson had two goals each. Also scoing once each were Abby Locke, Saige Greenland and Bella Hurley.
Wednesday
Williamson 5, Sayre 0
TIOGA JUNCTION — Sayre started out playing nine on 11 and ended the game early playing seven on 11, so the outcome was never really in doubt.
Hailey Warner scord twce for Williamson. Kara Shieve and Chelsea Hungerford also scored for the Warriors.
Williamson got off 33 shots to one for Sayre. Kyliee Thompson had 14 saves for the Lady Redskins and Sara Ciavardini had four stops.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.