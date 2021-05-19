TIOGA CENTER — Having a dual meet this time of year can be challenging. Trying to stay on a willing roll while getting the team prepared for postseason action can be daunting.
Tioga chose to get the team ready for the IACs and Section IV Class meets when the Tigers went up against primary rival Odessa-Montour. How much of an effect that had on the outcomes — O-M’s ladies topped Tioga 79-48 and the Indians boys downed Tioga 77-58 — is uncertain but it certainly played some role.
“Going into this meet, coach Walsh and I were trying to get kids ready for the end of the season meets (IAC’s and Classes),:” said Tioga Coach Eric Gutierrez. “We were glad to see their performances still maintain a high standard. The kids did great and Odessa is our favorite rivalry of the season. The scores would have been a lot different if our focus had been on this meet and not the next few, but I think our strategy will pay off in the end.”
At 5 p.m on May 25, members of the IAC South Small Schools division — Candor, Edison, S-VE, Newfield, Tioga and O-N — will descend on Odessa-Montour’s Charles Martin Field for a divisional meet.
Boys
Tioga won eight of the 17 events, but the Indians had an 8-5 edge in second-place finishes and enough of a lead in thirds to get the win.
Valentino Rossi and Matt Watson won two individual events each for Tioga.
Rossi took the 400-meter dash with a time of 55.9 seconds and the long jump by clearing 18-feet, 9-inches.
Watson won the 200 in 24.1 and covered 39-1 to win the triple jump.
Checking in with one win each for Tioga were Evan Hubbard with a win in the 100 dash in 11.9; Josh Snell with a distance of 34-0 in the shot put; Nate Jaye with a 10-0 in the pole vault and Tioga’s 4x100 relay team with a clocking of 45.8.
Girls
The Lady Tigers managed six wins on the night with Mariah Nichols and Julia Walsh lewading the way.
Walsh cleared the bar at 7-6 to take the pole vault and won the 400-meter hurdles with a time of 1:15.1.
Nichols took the 100 hurdles in 17.2 and won the triple jump by clearing 29-6 1/2.
Also winning for Tioga were Faith Burrowes with a discus throw covering 52-5 and the 4x100 relay team with a time of 57.1
