LATHAM — The New York State Public High School Athletic Association, Inc. (NYSPHSAA) announced its 2018-19 Scholar-Athlete School of Distinction and School of Excellence Award winners on Monday and Waverly made the cut.
The purpose of the School of Distinction and School of Excellence Awards are to unite varsity coaches in challenging their teams to achieve a statewide honor. This year, 35 schools earned the School of Distinction Award and 135 schools earned the School of Excellence Award. An additional five schools received the School of Distinction Award and 19 more received the School of Excellence Award compared to 2017-18 school year. This year’s figures represent the highest number of NYSPHSAA member schools being recognized for their academic achievements.
“To see the numbers of schools honored increase again is a true testament the kind of student-athletes we have here in New York State,” said Dr. Robert Zayas NYSPHSAA Executive Director. “We continue to be proud of this program that highlights and celebrates schools that value the importance of academics as well as athletics.”
Schools can earn School of Distinction status by having 100 percent of its varsity teams qualify for and receive the Scholar-Athlete team award during their respective sports seasons. To earn the School of Excellence Award, 75 percent of a school’s varsity teams must qualify and receive the Scholar-Athlete team award.
In Waverly’s case, at least 15 of the school’s 19 athletics teams received the state’s Scholar-Athlete team awards.
To receive Scholar-Athlete team recognition with a certificate, the team’s average GPA for 75 percent of the roster must be greater than or equal to 90.00. This means a school takes 75 percent of its roster and then averages their GPAs. Any GPA can be included, but if it is below a 90, they will not receive a pin.
