With the 2020 high school season set to open on April 2, the Athens baseball team was set to travel to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina next week for a series of preseason games and workouts run through Ripken Baseball. However, due to the outbreak of COVID-19, the trip was canceled, and now the rest of the season is in peril.
On March 13, Ripken Baseball decided to suspend operations at all of its facilities through the end of the month, and Gov. Tom Wolf suspended all school activities for two weeks.
“We sat down the players on Friday, having received the information from Governor Wolf, and also from Ripken Experience that their facilities would be closed until April 1,” coach Brendon Hitchcock said. “We basically said ‘This is unfortunate news for us, but these are moments that sometimes are bigger than baseball and bigger than ourselves.’ We’re just taking the advice that we’re getting from our leadership.”
Hitchcock did say that the potential for the team to travel at some point this season was not entirely off the table, though.
“We’re not at a place where we’re definitely not going to take a trip in the future. We’re just evaluating those options for a future decision,” he said.
With the potential for the season to still be played, Hitchcock told his players to stay in shape while also taking the necessary precautions and following the directions of Gov. Wolf.
“We basically told the guys that they were able to do the things they needed to do independently … We gave them that advice to work independently as we saw fit, but also reminded them that we are being advised to be cautious about group gatherings,” he said. “We have to do our part as socially responsible citizens.”
The PIAA issued a statement cracking down on unofficial group workouts on Monday afternoon.
In the middle of all the commotion, the Athens seniors faced the difficult reality of potentially never suiting up for the Wildcats again.
“We talked to them about the uncertainty of whether or not they would wear an Athens uniform again. I know they desire that opportunity to finish well, and we’ll hopefully have a chance to give them that. It was a big piece of news for them all at once,” Hitchcock said.
Hitchcock said he will support his players in this difficult time, and also gave insight on how the situation can help look at the perspective of life.
“I think it’s a time for all of us to pause and be reminded of how blessed we are with the opportunities we are given, and we don’t always know when the next one will come up. Playing the sport of baseball is a privilege, and every one of us as a player faces our last game. If it ends this way, it would be highly unfortunate. We hope that’s not the case, but it does give us that perspective.”
