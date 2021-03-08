Athens' Bradley heading back to Hershey

POTTSVILLE — Athens junior Gavin Bradley will take home his third state medal later this week after finishing second at the PIAA Class AA East Super Region on Saturday and officially punching his ticket to Hershey.
With only eight wrestlers in each weight class at Friday’s state tournament, all qualifiers are already guaranteed a place on the podium.
Bradley was dominant in his first two 113-pound matches on Saturday in Pottsville. He would go up 11-2 on Raif Barber of Boiling Springs before getting the fall at the 2:58 mark.
The Athens standout then got South Williamsport’s Robert Gardner in the semifinals.
Bradley, who beat Gardner by a 7-1 decision at districts, would pour it on this time around.
The Wildcat would get a takedown midway through the first and then got three back points in the final seconds of the period.
Bradley would get an escape point, takedown and rideout to take an 8-0 lead into the third.
The Athens junior would pick up three more takedowns in the third on his way to an impressive 14-3 victory.
That win put Bradley in the final, and guaranteed him his third state medal.
Bradley would face Wyoming Area’s Jaden Pepe in the finals. It was a rematch of the Northeast Regional final where Bradley picked up a 5-3 win.
This time around, Bradley would give up a takedown in the opening seconds of the match. The Athens wrestler would get an escape midway through the period to cut the Pepe lead to 2-1.
“Gavin got out of position a couple times. That first takedown he came up out of his position and Pepe got to his legs, credit to him,” Athens coach Shawn Bradley said.
Pepe took down to start the second and would hit a quick switch to score a reversal and take a 4-1 lead. Bradley escaped with 1:15 left in the period to make it 4-2.
“(Pepe) was able to hit a nice switch on one of Gavin’s mat returns in the second period to get the reversal,” coach Bradley said.
Bradley tied things up with just under a minute left in the period with a takedown. He then immediately cut Pepe loose to make it a 5-4 lead for the Wyoming Area wrestler.
The Athens standout was in deep on a shot with 30 seconds left in the second, but it would be Pepe who came out with points as he got the takedown with 17 seconds left to make it 7-4.
“At the end of the second period we were really switching the momentum. If we finish that takedown at the end of the second period like we should of, we’re up going into the third period and we have choice,” coach Bradley said.
Bradley chose the down position to start the third and quickly stood up but was then sent back to the mat by Pepe and landed on his head.
That would bring an illegal slam call which gave Bradley one point to make it 7-5 — but it would also take seven minutes for the athletic trainers to determine that the Athens wrestler could continue.
The Athens coach felt like the seven-minute break was huge for Pepe, who appeared to be losing steam — taking his time to get back to the center multiple times in the second period. On the other hand, Bradley sprinted back to the center every time they went out of bounds.
“Six or seven minutes that it took to assess him, that kid was broke and he got his wind back, but it is what it is,” Coach Bradley said.
Bradley was allowed to continue and would get an escape to cut the lead to 7-6 with 1:43 left in the third.
The Athens junior was never able to get the match-winning takedown he needed and would eventually give up a late takedown to fall 9-6.
Coach Bradley is hoping the loss will motivate the junior standout as he heads to Hershey.
“I mean he was upset about the match, but hopefully it drives him this week and he can go down there and just cut loose,” coach Bradley said.
Sullivan County’s Nathan Higley was equally dominant early beating Conwell-Egan’s Hayden Mann by major decision 16-6. Higley faced a test in the semifinals, topping Andrew Christie of Bishop McDevitt 9-7.
In the 145-pound final, Higley faced a two-time state finalist in Levi Haines of Biglerville, and he suffered his first loss of the year, getting pinned in 3:44.
For Higley, the day may have been like the early rounds of states in importance, but it had a very different feel this year at Pottsville.
“The environment is definitely different,” Higley said. “But, I feel it takes away a lot from the kids who qualified. I remember my first time as a freshman in Hershey.”
Higley went into the final looking to do what he has done all year, and wrestle at his pace, but in the end he was caught by the top seed.
Now, Higley gets back to work as he heads to Hershey, guaranteed of his second state medal, and looking for state gold.
“We’ll work on some drills and some more techniques,” Higley said.
North Penn-Liberty’s Kohen Lehman is just a sophomore, making his first trip to a state tournament.
Despite falling in his first match, Lehman fought back and had a chance to advance, before coming up just short.
Lehman opened with a 14-9 loss to Jacob Jones of Saucon Valley at 172 pounds.
In his consolation quarterfinal match the sophomore picked up a 2-1 win over Tyler Wonders of West Perry to stay alive.
That set up a match between Lehman and another District 4 wrestler, Ethan Gush of Muncy, to advance to the third-place match and make it to Hershey. Lehman came up short 3-0. Lehman then wrestled for fifth and was pinned by Brant Mason of Hamburg in 2:45.
Overall it was a big day for District 4. The district had six champions (Benton’s Chase Burke at 106; Scott Johnson of Muncy at 126; Devon Deem of Muncy at 152; Gavin Garcia of Southern Columbia at 172; Cael Crebs of Montoursville at 189 and Dylan Bennett of Montoursville at 215). Six other District 4 wrestlers took second as D4 had 12 finalists at super regionals.
District 4 had 14 wrestlers take either third or fourth, three of those matchups were two District 4 kids wrestling each other, as the district will have 26 state medalists this year.
