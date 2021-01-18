Athens boys basketball takes care of business against NEB

SAYRE — A balanced scoring effort and suffocating defense led Athens to 65-56 victory for Athens over NEB.
It was going to be hard to replicate the same energy after an emotional finish in the previous game, but Athens didn’t miss a beat firing on all cylinders right from the tip.
The Wildcats put the pedal to the metal playing fast and hard going up 12-4 and forcing a timeout with 3:22 remaining in the first quarter. Athens finished the quarter just as strong leading 21-14. For comparison. Athens only scored nine points in the first quarter the prior game.
Athens started the second quarter slow but finished strong leading 38-26 at halftime. One of the strongest weapons for Athens was a half-court press that forced NEB to make quick decisions.
“We are long and quick so when we press we can make it aggravating for guards” Athens Head Coach Jim Lister said. “When we are able to get deflections, force turnovers, and when our defense is grooving it leads to scoring in transition.”
Speaking of transition, that is where the Wildcats found most of their success on offense. It is hard to contain the speed of Athens and NEB only could hold on for so long. Junior Tucker Brown provided a much-needed spark in the previous game off the bench. Brown did that and even more against NEB, scoring a team high 18 points.
Rounding out the three-headed monster for Athens were the usual suspects; sophomore Mason lister and junior JJ Babcock. Lister finished the game with 16 points, while Babcock scored 15. Athens has the luxury of not having to rely on one player to carry all of the scoring weight. Coach Lister believes he has nine or ten players he can rely on at any time.
“I harp on team efforts and don’t like it to be an individual guy. If all five guys are clicking then things are good” coach Lister said. “This was a good win. Everyone was aggressive and I thought we played well.”
Athens did what it had to do in the third quarter, extending the lead to 57-39. Closing out games in the NTL isn’t easy and NEB proved that clawing its way back, bringing the game within nine at one point. However, it was too little too late as Athens did well at controlling the ball and slowing the pace down to a screeching halt.
Leading the way for NEB was senior Lucas Crown. He finished the game with 18 points and was fearless attacking the rim with no regard for the towering Athens defense. Senior Nick Beers chipped in as well scoring nine points.
You could almost classify the performance as a complete one for the Wildcats, but if there is one area Athens needs to improve on moving forward it would be defensive rebounding. Coach Lister acknowledged the problem and said that he is addressing it with the team.
If Athens cleans that up and finds a way to stay engaged the entire game, it will be one of the toughest outs for any team in the NTL.
“I have never seen the NTL so balanced as it is right now. coach Lister said. “We can’t take a night off and every game is going to be a dog fight. If we continue to play like we have these past two games, I think we will be tough and right in it.”
Up next for Athens is the always anticipated matchup with Sayre on Monday night.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.