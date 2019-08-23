Tioga Football Schedule

Games at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted

Home games in bold

League games in italics

Friday, Sept. 6: vs. Walton

Friday, Sept. 13: vs. Newark Valley

Friday, Sept. 20: at Bainbridge-Guilford

Friday, Sept. 27: at Unatego-Franklin

Friday, Oct. 4: vs. Groton (HC)

Friday, Oct. 11: at Greene

Saturday, Oct. 19: at Moravia

Friday, Oct. 25: vs. Deposit/Hancock

