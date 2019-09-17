SAYRE — The Sayre girls soccer team would come up on the wrong end of a 10-6 decision against Sullivan County on Monday, but the Redskins would celebrate a milestone at the Lockhart Street Bowl.
Sayre sophomore Rozlyn Haney scored five times on Monday and would net her 50th career goal along the way.
Courtney Sindoni would also score for the Redskins, who also got an assist from Abby Moliski in the loss.
Sayre goalie Adrianna Barnhart stopped 11 shots.
Chloe Burke led Sullivan County with four goals. Bethany Beinlich added three goals, while Cassidy Skoranski scored twice and Kassidy Beinlich added one goal.
Sullivan County held a 27-11 advantage in shots on goal and 12-0 in corners.
Athens 6, Williamson 0
WILLIAMSON — The visiting Lady Wildcats jumped out to a 2-0 lead and then poured it on in the second half on Monday.
Athens led 42-2 in shots and 15-0 in corner kicks in the victory.
Emma Roe scored four times to lead the Wildcats, who also got a pair of goals from Sam Markle.
Hannah Walker provided three assists in the win for Athens.
Groton 10, Tioga 1
TIOGA — The host Lady Tigers were outshot 34-7 as they fell to a tough Groton squad on Monday.
Mackenzie Macumber scored the lone goal for Tioga as she took a cross from Destini Sweet and beat the Groton keeper.
Groton, which led 6-1 at the half, would have seven different players find the back of the net in the win.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.