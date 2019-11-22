CICERO — It seems as though this movie has played out once already.
Tioga’s first trip to the New York State Class D semifinals ended with a loss to Letchworth. Then came Randolph, which topped the Tigers in 2012, 2013 and 2014.
With Randolph faltering, Tioga finally broke through in 2015. The Tigers not only got to the final; they won the state champonship.
After a rebuilding year in 2016, the Tigers got back after it. In 2016, Tioga ran into a Maple Grove team and fell by five. Last year, Clymer/Sherman/Panama ended Tioga’s season.
In every case save one — with Maple Grove being the only exception — the team that topped Tioga won the state championship.
C/S/P, ranked second in the state in Class D, could be on the same kind of run that Randolph was on — unless the top-ranked Tigers can pull off what most would see as a minor upset.
Rankings mean nothing at this level. It’s time to strap it up and get after it.
Many of the pieces of the team that downed Tioga 54-19 in last season’s state semis remain. The Wolfpack did lose 20 seniors, but quarterback Gerrit Hinsdale returns as do Cameron Barmore and Zevon Overton.
“Last year, I thought we had a good plan going in and they proved us wrong.” said Tioga Head Coach Nick Aiello. “We couldn’t cover those guys in man coverage which is why they were able to torch us for so many passing yards.”
Hinsdale passed for 365 yards and four TDs in that game. Barmore had eight of those for 214 yards and two TDs. Overton grabbed five passes for 86 yards and a score.
“I think we underestimated them a little bit in how good their skill positions really were (last year),” said Aiello. “It’s hard when you only see a team once or twice when you get to this level. Having played them before, we are familiar with that and taking a different approach this year. We have a lot of respect for how good they are and how well-coached they are. Going in with a different mentality and that hopefully helps us.”
The Wolfpack has other weapons to be sure. John Swabik had 69 yards and a TD against Tioga last season and returns. Leading rusher Connor Cooper, who has 742 yards and 12 TDs on 87 carries for the 9-1 Wolfpack is new as are Brendon Ramsey (35-278-3) and Derek Sears (39-238-0). Swabik has 208 yards and two scores on 31 runs. CSP averages 169.7 rushing yards per game.
Behind a line that is all new as starters and has matured as the season has progressed stands the problem for the Tigers. Hinsdale has hit 92 of 168 passes this season for 1,568 yards and 23 TDs with four picks. Barmore, at 6 feet, 5 inches and 200 pounds — an imposing figure, has 740 receiving yards and 10 TDs on 37 receptions, and Overton has 24 grabs for 345 yards and five TDs. Swabik is also active in the passing game with 303 yards and two TDs on 21 receptions and Cook has 207 yards and five scores on only nine receptions for a team that averages 164.7 passing yards per game. As a whole, the Wolfpack averages 6.5 yards per carry.
“Their skill position players seem more comfortable with their system on both sides of the ball and it seems like, with a new line, it took them a while to get going,” said Tioga Head Coach Nick Aiello. “That’s probably why they had that early-season loss. They came back and avenged that loss in dominant fashion. If you watch the last two films, you can tell that they’re really confident in what they’re doing. I think they’re just as dangerous as they were last year. They’re returning state champs, and the only reason they’re not number one is that early-season loss.”
The loss was a 24-8 defeat by Franklinville/Ellicotville/West Valley in the third week of the season. CSP beat Franklinville/Ellicotville/West Valley 22-0 in the Section VI championship game.
Tioga counters with a punishing running game that, if on, could limit the number of possessions CSP gets. Emmett Wood is the centerpiece of that ground assault. The sophomore, who had 1,416 yards as a freshman, has 2,145 yards and 34 TDs on 195 carries. Quarterback Brady Worthing is his main complement with 749 yards and nine TDs on 71 rushes. David MacWhinnie, Sloan Manuel and Isaac Peterson have combined for 486 yards and four scores on 55 carries. on the whole, Tioga averages 336.9 rushing yards per game.
Worthing has hit 35 of 67 passes for 507 yards with nine TDs and two interceptions. Mason Booser remains Worthing’s top target with 10 catches for 172 yards, but Derrick Gage and Cody Whitmore have been more active in the passing game in recent weeks. In all, Tioga averages 50.2 passing yards per game.
Defensively, linebacker Zach Chase leads the Wolfpack with 86 tackles and Barmore, a defensive end, has 72. Also with over 50 stops for the Wolfpack are defensive lineman Alex Dunnewald with 68 and free safety Swabik with 61.
Defensive end Dom Wood leads Tioga’s defense with 91 tackles. Worthing, a defensive back, is next with 69 tackles and Wood, at linebacker, has 60 stops. Also over the 50-tackle mark are defensive tackle Aaron Howard with 54 and linebacker Gavin Godfrey with 53.
Aiello said the key was to avoid allowing big plays.
“It’s really just the big plays for touchdowns because that’s what puts you in a hole,” the coach stated. “Their defense is very good and if you dig yourself a big hole it’s going to be very hard to dig out of.”
Aiello also knows his team has to score on drives.
“They’re so athletic at the second and third level of their defense that it’s going to be hard to break a big play for a touchdown,” he said. “We need to have mistake free, penalty-free grind-it-out drives for touchdowns. Putting points on the board is one of the biggest keys to the game knowing we’re going to have to grind it out.”
One of the biggest things from last year is all of the yards we gave away in penalties. And we couldn’t get off the field on defense. We’d have them in third-and-20 and they’d convert.
The teams have remarkably similar strength of schedule numbers.
CSP averages 35.7 points per game and is allowing 8.6 points per game.
Tioga is averaging 42.5 points per game and is allowing 18.5 points per contest.
The game is scheduled for a 5 p.m. kickoff at Cicero-North Syracuse.
