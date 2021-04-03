DRYDEN — On a frigid night in April with temperatures in the mid-20s, the SVEC Eagles offense caught fire throughout the entirety of the game, completing the upset win over the defending Section IV Champion Newfield. The Eagles used a quick 14-0 start to come away with the 50-36 win in a neutral site game at Dryden in the 8-man division.
The Eagles earned an impressive victory with multiple setbacks coming into Friday night’s matchup. The team was without freshman running back Ousmane Duncanson while missing eight players on Covid protocol.
“We keep getting hit by quarantine rules this year, but we’ve had a lot of kids that have stepped up and have become playmakers this year,” said SVEC Head Coach Mike Chaffee. “We’ve done a great job with playing what we have in a short season like this.”
SVEC jumped out ahead of Newfield early as junior quarterback Nick Thomas scored the first touchdown of the game. On the ensuing kickoff, the Eagles recovered the onside kick and scored again on a quick drive capped off by junior running back Hunter Hayes who hit the hole up the middle for the 19-yard run.
The Trojans would capitalize on their next two possessions as they took the lead at 16-14 early in the second quarter. The passing game seemed to have found its stride as junior quarterback Jacob Humble found junior tight end Kyle LaBarge for two touchdown passes.
The first was a 63-yard bomb down the field as Humble escaped pressure in the pocket. The next was a 29-yard strike down the middle to take the two-point lead.
SVEC took two more touchdowns into the halftime break to take a 28-16 advantage. Hayes got loose for 59 yards on the next possession, breaking four tackles at the line of scrimmage in the process. The next was a Thomas touchdown pass to junior tight end Devin Beach for 16 yards.
Newfield’s freshman running back Jalen Hardison gave life to the Trojans, returning the second half kickoff 75 yards down the field to inch closer to their opponent, trailing by four points.
Hayes would add his third and final touchdown of the night from five yards out. That was followed by touchdowns from Thomas and Beach, respectively. Beach’s touchdown from seven yards out put the game to rest as they went up 50-30 with just over six minutes remaining in the game.
Newfield would score once more in the contest on a wild sequence of events. The Trojans recovered a fumble on defense and took it 33 yards down the field before fumbling themselves, but recovering the ball to set up a touchdown with just under three minutes left. However, that wouldn’t be enough as the Eagles took a knee on the final possession for the 14-point win.
The Trojans came into the game averaging 61 points per game in their first two contests, including putting up 74 points in their home opener. The last time Newfield was held to less than 36 points was October 26, 2019, in a game against Bishop Grimes of Syracuse.
Hunter Hayes finished the game for the Eagles with 127 yards on 18 carries.
Humble finished the game with an impressive performance through the air for the 8-man ranks as he completed 10 passes on 18 attempts for 176 yards.
“Nick Thomas, Hunter Hayes and Devin Beach really helped us tonight,” Chaffee added. “They’re phenomenal playmakers, great teammates, and I’m really proud of their efforts and the way they executed.”
Newfield finishes the week with their first loss of the spring season to go to 2-1. The Spencer Van-Etten/Candor Eagles move to 2-0 on the season and are now in the conversation for one of the best 8-man squads in Section IV.
They will return to action next Friday night for their first true home game of the season at Spencer-Van Etten High School where they will take on Trumansburg.
