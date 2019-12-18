WAVERLY — The host Wolverines used four pins and four forfeits to top Interscholastic Athletic Conference foe Dryden 48-27.
Dryden took an early lead with three pins between 138 and 152, but Waverly’s Austin Kimble won by pin at 160 to get the host Wolverines on the board.
Ethan Stotler at 170 and Trevor Meyers added pin wins to tie the match at 18.
The teams traded forfeits at 195 and 220 with Waverly’s Gage Tedesco being the beneficiary at 195 to leave the match tied at 24-24.
Waverly’s Trent Skeens at 285, Connor Stotler at 106 and Madison Yeakel at 113 all accepted forfeit wins before Mason Ham ended the scoring for Waverly with a pin at 120.
Waverly will hit the mat next at the Windsor tournament on Dec. 27 and 28.
Tioga 55, Newark Valley 25
TIOGA CENTER — The host Tigers recorded four pins and accepted four forfeits on the way to beating Newark Valley in an IAC match.
The Tigers were never threatened after opening with forfeit wins to Deakon Bailey and Gianni Silvestri at 99 and 106, respectively.
Pins by Caden Bellis at 113, Emily Sindoni at 120 and Donavan Smith at 126 gave Tioga a 30-0 lead before Newark Valley got on the board.
Mason Welch picked up a 7-3 win at 138 and David MacWhinnie won 14-1 at 145. Brady Worthing followed with a win by fall at 152 and Emmett Wood accepted a forfeit at 160 to end any drama with Tioga holding an insurmountable margin.
Tioga’s final points came via forfeit to Cole Williams at 285.
Tioga will hit the mat next at the Windsor tournament on Dec. 27 and 28.
