VALLEY — Most years the major Track & Field award winners jump off the stat sheet. This is decidedly not such a year.
While Athens’ Asher Ellis — with the best recorded distance of the year in all three throws — stands above the rest of the local track & field athletes, the rest of the field displays remarkable parity.
As has been the case in the past, we’ve been compiling a top five in every track & field event throughout the 2021 season. We then use that list to compile an All-Star team.
In this year of parity, Ellis is the only athlete in the boys field to walk away with the top spot in more than one event. Ellis topped out at 174-feet, 8-inches in the javelin and 149-10 in the discus — both in the District IV meet. He also had the area’s best throw in the shot put, clearing 48-2.
Not having a 2020 season seemed to leave some athletes a bit behind when the 2021 season kicked off. Ellis, though, made positive strides without having a season. Then, as the year progressed, he did the same throwing his best late in the season.
In 2019, Elis said he was throwing around 120 feet in the discus, 37 feet in the shot and 144 in javelin. Those numbers are a far cry from the distances he achieved this season.
“I worked on a lot of technique, a lot of strength training and just hunger as I got older helped a lot.” Ellis stated. “I worked a lot on technique throughout the winter and the season we had off.”
Ellis said that all of that work was a big help.
“It helped a ton. Just having more confidence in the movements I needed to hit and all the cues I needed to pick up on. It’s a very technical event for all three of them. You can have all of the strength in the world, but if you’re not doing it right it won’t do you any good.”
Ellis said John Stevens helped him in the offseason, which is key since Ellis, a senior, has only been throwing since ninth grade.
“I threw freshman and sophomore years,” said Ellis noting that there was no junior year.
Ellis said he joined the team to have something to do.
“I ended up really liking it, so I just stuck to it. As I got older and stronger, I started to focus in more, took it more seriously and that got me to where I am now.”
All of that said, Ellis won’t be participating in track & field in college. Instead, he’ll be playing goalie for the Elmira College soccer team.
Ellis said that the common ground is footwork.
“They both have a lot of footwork. Your feet need to be quick. In discus, you have to be on your toes.”
The same is true in goal.
All in all, Ellis said he was happy with the way his senior year went.
“I’m thankful I had a season. as there was a little bit of skepticism about whether we were going to have one or not. I have a lot to be proud of.”
It is our practice to give out awards for a Track Athlete of the Year and a Field Athlete of the Year. It hasn’t been our practice to double up on any of the three awards, which leaves the Field Athlete of the Year with Tioga’s Valentino Rossi. Also a part of our first-team 4x100-meter relay, Rossi had the area’s best triple jump at 41-2 3/4 — just a quarter of an inch farther than teammate Matt Nichols — and was second only to Waverly’s Caden Wheeler, who had a 21-1 to Rossi’s 20-3, in the long jump.
Track Athlete of the Year was also a difficult choice with numerous fine performers from which to choose. In the end, we settled on Athens’ Kyle Anthony who had the area’s best time in the 800 with a 2:05.87 and in the 1600 with a 4:36.93.
Here are the Morning Times All-Stars:
Boys
100 dash: 1. Jaden Wright, Athens, 11.56; 2. James Sutherlin, S-VE, 11.64; 2. Caden Wheeler, Waverly, 11.64; 2. Ralph Johnson, Waverly, 11.64.
200 dash: 1. Ralph Johnson, Waverly, 22.64; 2. Matt Watson, Tioga, 23.74; 3. James Sutherlin, S-VE, 23.89.
400 dash: 1. Ryan Lasusa, Athens, 53.10; 2. Sam Vandyke, Waverly, 53.95.
800 run: 1. Kyle Anthony, Athens, 2:05.87; 2. Justin Lynch, Athens, 2:06.31.
1600 run: 1. Kyle Anthony, Athens, 4:36.93; 2. Collin Wright, Waverly, 4:40.32.
3200 run: 1. Connor Dahl, Athens, 10:21.62; 2. Matt Gorsline, Athens, 10:24.02.
110 hurdles: 1. Levi Kuhns, Athens, 17.88; 2. Evan Hubbard, Tioga, 18.94.
300 hurdles: 1. Bobby Benjamin, Sayre, 46.44; 2. Levi Kuhns, Athens, 47.66.
400 hurdles: 1. Skyler Dengler, Waverly, 1:07.65; 2. Tyler Stahl, S-VE, 1:12.20.
4x100 relay: 1. Tioga (Matt Watson, Evan Hubbard, Chris Walsh, Valentino Rossi), 45.81 (school record); 2. Waverly (Micah Chandler, Alex Gadow, Sam VanDyke, Caden Wheeler), 45.91.
4x400 relay: 1. Waverly (Sam VanDyke, Alex Gadow. Trenton Moore, Caden Wheeler), 3:33.88; 2. Athens (Justin Lynch, Ryan Thompson, Kyle Anthony, Ryan Lasusa), 3:40.37.
4x800 relay: 1. Athens, (Kyle Anthony, Connor Dahl, Matt Gorsline, Justin Lynch), 8:32.70; 2. S-VE (Korbyn Clarke, Mike Connor, Josh Menter, Tyler Doster), 8:57.28.
High jump: 1. Mike Connor, S-VE, 5-10; 2. Tyler Doster, S-VE, 5-8.
Pole vault: 1. Bobby Benjamin, Sayre, 11-6; 2. Nate Jaye, Tioga, 10-6.
Long jump: 1. Caden Wheeler, Waverly, 21-1; 2. Valentino Rossi, Tioga, 20-3; 3. Micah Chandler, Waverly, 20-0.
Triple jump: 1. Valentino Rossi, Tioga, 41-2 3/4; 2. Matt Watson, Tioga, 41-2 1/2.
Shot put: 1. Asher Ellis, Athens, 48-2; 2. Zach Belles, Sayre, 44-7 1/2; 3. Ian Wright, Athens, 42-3 1/2; 4. Elliott Walter, S-VE, 41-1.
Discus: 1. Asher Ellis, Athens, 149-10; 2. Elliott Walter, S-VE, 136-6.
Javelin: 1. Asher Ellis, Athens, 174-8; 2. Logan Chapman, Sayre, 125-9; 3. Zach Stafursky, Athens, 122-7.
