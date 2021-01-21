Outdoors with Steve Piatt: When adventures take flight

Traveling to some of the most remote spots in North America requires a bit of effort, as well as a burning desire to visit those destinations. True wilderness often comes with a price, sometimes in the form of backbreaking effort, but also in painstaking planning and preparation and, often, literally by way of a dented savings account.
For Paula and me, it has always been worth it. Whether it was the Yukon, Alaska, Northwest Territories, James Bay, Hudson Bay, or wilderness trips in the Adirondacks, Northern Minnesota and Ontario, the memories piled up over the years still swirl in our daily lives. Crossing the U.S.-Canada border and clearing customs in a canoe and on dogsled will do that, as will wading into the Arctic Ocean on a 38-degree day; having lunch with musk ox on the tundra while you caught grayling after grayling; being awakened by a cow moose outside your tent; and the regular serenading of loons, owls and wolves in the stillness of the northwoods night.
But it hasn’t always been easy. One of the biggest hurdles early on in our adventures was Paula’s fear – maybe more like distaste – of bush plane travel. Never a huge fan of flying, the smaller the plane the greater her level of discomfort. Bush pilot humor – “I KNOW I can clear these trees this week” or “I THINK we have enough fuel” – never helped.
So when we decided to take a remote Northern Ontario fishing trip early on in our marriage, I knew I had to come up with a selling point. And I did.
“It’s easy,” I outlined. “We take a midnight train out of Foleyet, they stop at the end of the lake and the outfitter runs us and our gear down on a small barge. No bush plane flights.”
It worked. And when Paula boated a 43-inch northern pike at midweek, as well as numerous other northerns and walleye, things were going great.
We hit the water the morning after her eye-popping catch and picked up a few smaller pike, hoping for a repeat of yesterday’s battle with a monster water wolf.
“Boy, it’s hazy today,” I offered.
“That’s not haze; that’s smoke,” she replied.
And it was. A series of forest fires had popped up in the region, likely courtesy of some lightning strikes. And they were spreading. We weren’t in any danger and continued to fish through the week, but the smoke intensified and the air quality diminished.
And the train stopped running, halted by one major conflagration to the west.
“We’re gonna have to fly you out,” the lodge owner announced to the anglers.
Paula wasn’t happy about the unplanned air travel, but she handled the 20-minute flight fairly well, her outlook softened perhaps by the trophy northern, a photo of which served as the centerpiece for the outfitter’s sport show booth for the next few years.
She’s gotten better. A flight from Inuvik, Northwest Territories, to the native village of Tuktoyaktuk tight to the Arctic Ocean was breathtaking as we eyed the vast tundra. I sat next to a case of Ritz crackers; I often wished that was the case on some commercial flights.
In Newfoundland, she actually seemed to enjoy the float plane flight into our moose hunting camp, perhaps because she knew she was going to be toting the rifle on this trip. Anticipation can overcome a lot of trepidation.
These days, we plan adventures without concern over how we’re going to get there, bush planes included.
But Paula can still do without bush pilot humor.
Steve Piatt can be reached at stevepiatt04@gmail.com.
