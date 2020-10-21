TROY — One thing is almost as certain as death and taxes: If you get Emma Roe one-on-one with a goalie, the only thing that is going to stop the ball is the back of the net.
Such was the case Tuesday afternoon in a 1-0 Athens win.
Ally Thoman made a nice move with the ball to draw a defender. That opened a lane for Roe and when Thoman slipped the ball to Roe between a pair of Trojans, all that was in front of the Wildcats standout was grass and a goalie. She popped home the shot with 15:54 to play in the first half and she and her teammates made it hold up.
Just three days earlier, the Lady Trojans had broken a nine-year streak in which Athens didn’t lose a home game to an NTL opponent (of course, the last team to beat Athens at home was Troy). Tuesday, the Wildcats turned the tables.
Athens controlled the majority of play through the first 10 minutes, getting three of its six first-half shots during that time.
Troy had a couple of opportunities in the first half as well, getting a few good runs but missing on the one good chance that was generated.
Athens then picked up the pace, which eventually generated the goal.
Troy came out hard in the second half, but most shots were either blocked out in front or high. One strong challenge ended with the ball barely sliding past the cage.
Through it all, though, Athens’ defense held.
“We’re young,” said Athens coach Rich Pitts of his defense. “We lost all four starting backs and my keeper from last year. The four who have stepped in have done a great job; learning last year and working hard in training and then being thrown to the wolves. They showed up. That was a big game for us. We talked about it before. We needed the win and I’m super happy with the defense. I thought Mya Thompson, a freshman we put on the back line to bring Walker out and she did a great job back there. I thought Taylor Fisher, a sophomore, did a nice job of dropping down. When they put McClellan on one side, we dropped her down and doubled her.”
Indeed, McClellan only got off three shots and Athens keeper Abby Champion needde to make just three saves.
The win could send Athens (9-2-1) past Shikellamy to the top spot in the District 4 playoff rankings. If not, it puts a pretty solid lock on the second spot. Either would give Athens at least one home game in the playoffs.
For this game, Athens touched off nine shots to Troy’s eight. Troy took six corner kicks to two for Athens.
Editor’s note: See more from this game in Thursday’s Morning Times.
