ATHENS — The Athens softball team stayed unbeaten with an 18-9 win over Troy on Thursday.
Harley Sullivan had a home run, a double, five RBI and three runs scored for the Wildcats in the game.
Caydence Macik had two hits, with a double, two RBI and three runs scored and Aliyah Butler had two hits, two RBI and two runs scored.
Mallory Mummert had two hits, three RBI and two runs scored.
Megan Collins and Macie Coyle each had hits for Athens. Collins had two RBI and a run scored and Coyle had an RBI and a run scored.
Audrey Hatch scored three runs, Ashlyn VanFleet scored two runs and Addy Repsher scored a run in the game.
Butler struck out nine on the mound for Athens.
Tyra Williams had three hits, a home run, a double, five RBI and two runs scored.
Rachel Kingsley, Taylor Williams and Olivia Tate all had two hits in the game for Troy.
Kingsley scored a run, Tate had two doubles, three RBI and two runs scored and Williams scored two runs.
Arian Wilcox had a hit and an RBI and Lindsay Steele had a hit and scored a run, while MaKenna Matthews scored a run.
Steele struck out five for Troy in 5 1/3 innings and Matthews pitched 2/3 of an inning of relief.
