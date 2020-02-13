Lady Tigers take down Towanda in shootout

TIOGA CENTER — In their third game in as many days, the Tioga Lady Tigers outlasted the Lady Black Knights of Towanda 65-59 on Wednesday night.
Although there was a roof over the gymnasium, it was raining threes as the two teams combined to hit 17 three-pointers.
Olivia Ayres had the hot hand for the Lady Tigers in the opening quarter knocking down a trio of buckets from behind the arc. Ayres would also add a two-pointer in the quarter to finish with 11 first-period points.
Chloe Bellis added a pair of bucket while Eve Wood went 2-for-2 from the free-throw line. Giovanna Rossi chipped in with one point in the quarter.
Freshman Paige Manchester scored seven in the opening frame including a lone three. Amanda Horton did her part to help Towanda keep a one point advantage at the end of the first, hitting a pair of threes.
Hannah Chandler added two points and Porschia Bennett had one. As the first buzzer sounded, the visiting Lady Black Knights led 19-18.
Ayres would continue to hit the long shot in the second as she connected for two more from beyond the line. Wood also entered the three-point barrage in second to go along with her third and fourth makes from the free-throw line. Rossi would get her first two true buckets of the contest while Ari Manwaring entered the scoring column with a single bucket.
Manchester hit two more three-pointers in the second to go along with a lone point from the charity stripe. Horton connected on a bucket from both behind and in front of the line in the second quarter while Bennett added two more points to her total.
As the teams headed into the locker rooms at the break, the Lady Tigers managed to make up the difference and tie things up at 35-35.
Coming out of the break, Bellis and Wood scored eight points apiece. Wood’s coming from two more from three-point land and her fifth-and-six consecutive makes from the stripe. Manwaring also added two more points.
Horton would again hit from behind the arc, scoring five points after the half. Manchester and Bennett both went 2-for-2 from the free-throw line in the third. Bennett also found the bottom of the net with a floater.
Tioga held just a three point lead at 53-50 heading in the final quarter of play.
The fourth quarter belonged to Wood, who added six more to her totals, four of which came via the free-throw line. Ayres added two points in the last stanza after being held scoreless in the third. Rossi and Bellis chipped in with two points each in the fourth quarter.
The Lady Black Knights would only score nine in the final quarter, led by Chandler with six including a three.
After the final buzzer, Tioga Head Coach Joe Robinson summed up the back-and-forth shootout.
“That was a good win”, said Robinson. “That was quite a first half shootout. The crowd was in it, it was loud. We were trading three-pointers.”
Robinson also tipped his cap to his team’s shooting and rebounding.
“Giovanna Rossi and Chloe Bellis are un-Godly athletes — they jump out of the gym,” he said.
Wood led Tioga with 21 points, including a 10-of-14 effort from the free-throw line and a trio of threes. Ayres, who drained five from behind the arch finished with 19 while Rossi had 14 points. Rossi added seven and Marwaring had four points.
Rossi hauled down 17 boards, 10 of which were offensive. Bellis collected 16 rebounds for the Lady Tigers, including 11 on the defensive end. Bellis also had six steals in the game.
Manchester and Horton each scored 17 points to lead Towanda. Bennett added nine while Chandler chipped in with eight. Erin Barrett and Gracie Schoonover both added four.
