ATHENS — The 14th annual BPG 22 Open will be held on Saturday, Sept. 28 at Tomasso’s Golf Course.
The captain-and-crew golf tournament raises money for the Bradley P. Gilbert Memorial Fund, which gives scholarships to Athens Area High School graduates each year.
Gilbert, who passed away in a car accident in 2005, played golf, basketball and baseball for the Wildcats before graduating from Athens High in 2004.
This year’s tournament will cost $60 per golfer. The price includes a meal, refreshments, food and drink on the course and prizes. People who aren’t golfing can attend one of the meals for $10.
There will be longest drive and closest to the pin contests for both men and women — as well as a $10,000 Hole in One contest sponsored by Carl’s Newsstand and Nick’s Landscaping.
The tournament will have two tee times — one at 8:15 a.m. and one at 12:45 p.m. — with a limit of 22 teams per tee time.
Applications are available at Carl’s Newsstand, Tanner’s Bar and Grill, Tomasso’s, Scott Watkins Barber Shop and Chacona’s.
You can send applications to Paul Gilbert at 606 Dogwood Ave., Athens, PA, 18810. Make checks payable to BPG 22 Open. The registration deadline is Sept. 23.
For more information, contact Paul Gilbert at 607-857-4145 or Kyle Raupers at 570-358-3546.
