MUNCY — Aleah Bigelow scored four goals to lead the Muncy Indians past the Sayre Redskins 9-4 on Tuesday.
Muncy started the game with six straight goals before Sayre responded with a goal. In addition to the four-goal performance from Bigelow, Ashlyn Fowler netted three goals. Avery Bigelow and Mia Edkin each chipped in goals to cap off the win for the Indians.
The Redskins were paced by three goals from Rozlyn Haney and one goal from Abby Moliski.
Sayre was able to possess the ball for nine full minutes longer than Muncy and held the edge in total corners taken (5-4).
The Redskins were stopped by Indian goalie, Sarah Dgein who helped save seven shots on goal while Sayre’s goalies Emily Sutryk, Adrianna Barnhart and Kylie Thompson combined to stop six Indian shots.
Odessa-Montour 9, Tioga 0
ODESSA — Tioga was playing shorthanded after starting goalie Gabby Foley went out with an injury. Even though O-M sportingly played with 10 too, the Tigers just couldn’t keep up with the Indians.
Autumn Garrison led the way for O-M with three goals. The Indians also got two goals each from Hannah Nolan and Tori Brewster.
Lillian Betts and Morgan Turnham also netted a goal each for O-M.
Tioga Coach Jim Walsh noted that Foley was not the only player on his roster who wasn’t 100 precent.
“In addition, our starting forward, Jenna Smolinsky, played with an illness the whole game. So it was all about just trying to survive and get out of there with our heads up. We played hard and physical. That is all I can ask for in that type of situation. O-M has a very strong team, they shut us out each game we played them this year.”
O-M took 15 shots to two for Tioga but the Tigers had a 2-1 edge in corners.
