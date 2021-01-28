ATHENS— Athens capitalized on five forfeits and three falls in a 54-18 victory over Towanda Wednesday night.
Athens earned forfeit victories from Josh Courtney, Gavin Bradley, Mason Vanderpool and Landon McGrath in weight classes ranging from 113 to 132.
At 138, Athens junior Kaden Setzer pinned Towanda sophomore Dillion Gallagher at 2:28.
At 145, Athens junior Lucas Forbes earned an 8-4 decision victory over Towanda junior Garret Chapman.
At 152 Sophomore Christopher Bathgate pinned Towanda freshman Zayne McPeak at 1:04.
At 160, Athens junior Karter Rude pinned Towanda junior Brandon Lantz at 0:29.
At 189, Athens junior Colin Rosh defeated Towanda sophomore Spencer Jennings by a 3-2 decision.
Finally at 285, Towanda senior Alex Perez pinned Athens freshman Josh Nittinger at 4:24.
The remaining matches were forfeits. Towanda accepted forfeits at 215 and 106 for Clay Watkins and John Parker. Towanda ’s lone win on the mat was by Alex Perez, who won by pin at 285.
Athens’ Zach Stafursky won by forfeit at 172.
The Wildcats are back in action Saturday Jan. 30 at Montgomery high school for the MACC Duals.
