ATHENS — The eventual outcome of Wednesday night’s Athens-Williamson girls basketball game was never in question. Athens raced out to a 21-6 first-quarter lead and was never threatened in a 62-20 Northern Tier League win over the Warriors.
Caydence Macik had a layup drill of a first half, netting 16 of her game-high 18 points in the first 16 minutes and adding four assists on the night. Kassidy Peterson added 11 points for Athens and Haley Barry netted 10 points.
Kayleigh Miller packaged eight points with six assists, two steals and a block; Megan Collins had seven points and Rachel Stephens had six points and eight rebounds.
Also for Athens, Avery Priester had seven assists and three steals; and Hannah Blackman logged two steals.
Lateisha Peterson led Williamson with 10 points.
Athens (12-1 NTL, 15-2 overall) will host Towanda (9-1, 12-3) in a key NTL showdown on Friday.
Sayre 36, Cowanesque Valley 33
WESTFIELD — Sayre took its show on the road and rode home with a nice win over a Cowanesque Valley team that was .500 at 9-9.
The Lady Redskins led 10-7 after a period only to see their hosts tie the game at 19 by halftime.
Coming out of the break, the Redskins broke out to a 29-24 lead after the third quarter and held on for the win.
Emily Sutryk popped for 22 points with 12 in the first half and added three steals and two assists. Gabbi Randall cleaned the glass for 14 rebounds with five assists and four steals, Hali VanDyke had six points and Madi LaManna contributed three steals.
Paisley Nudd led C.V with eight points. Kailey Wells and Rylie Walker added seven points each for the Indians.
Sayre will host North Penn/Liberty at 6 p.m. Friday.
Tuesday
Newark Valley 67, Waverly 62
NEWARK VALLEY — Early in the season, Newark Valley rolled into Waverly and took off with a 58-46 win.
The Wolverines nearly returned the favor Tuesday night before falling to the Cardinals, ranked ninth in the latest New York State Sports Writers Association Class B poll.
Behind early, Waverly fought back to make it a one-point game at the half.
Newark Valley built its lead to 10 points twice in the third quarter, but Waverly fought back each time.
The Cardinals built a 57-47 lead in the fourth quarter, but the Wolverines battled back from that hole too before falling just short.
Sidney Tomasso lit it up for Waverly in a 30-point night. Paige Lewis added 11 points; Morgan Adams had nine points and Gianna Picco netted seven points.Gracie Gardner had 23 points to lead Newark Valley. Mackenna Nechwedowich had 14 points and Hannah Ferguson scored 12 points.
