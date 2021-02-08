LIBERTY — Athens’ trip to Mountaineer Country ended up with undefeated North Penn/Liberty pulling away all game long to post a 79-59 win over Athens Saturday night.
The 1-2 punch of Mountaineers Noah Spencer and Brandon Thompson was just more than the Wildcats could handle.
Thompson had 34 points that included a 12-for-12 stint at the free throw line in the fourth quarter, and Thompson had 20 points as NP/L improved to 7-0 on the season.
Athens fell behind 20-13 after the first quarter but stayed with the Mounties in the second period to trail by eight, 41-33, at the half.
North Penn/Liberty got back after it in the third to extend its lead to 59-44, and with Spencer refusing to miss at the charity stripe there was no big comeback to be had.
JJ Babcock popped for 14 points, eight assists and seven rebounds to lead Athens and Shayne Reid packaged 14 points with five steals.
Also for Athens, Mason Lister added 11 points, four steals and four boards, and Nalen Carling and Troy Pritchard had eight points and five rebounds each.
Athens will host Tunkhannock tonight in a nonleague battle with the varsity game to start at approximately 7:30 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.