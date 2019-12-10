Black Knights roll past Redskins

TOWANDA — Host Towanda recorded six pins and accepted three forfeits on the way to a 62-3 win over Sayre in Northern Tier League wrestling Tuesday night.
Sayre’s lone win was a tough 4-3 decision over Evan Johnson by Jacob Bennett at 152.
Other than that, it was all Towanda. Wyatt Delamater, Skyler Allen and Joseph Vanderpool won by pin at 132, 138 and 145, respectively, before Bennett’s win.
Adding pins for Towanda were Will Bowen at 182, Clay Watkins at 195 and Tyler Hawley at 120.
Also for Towanda, Bryant Green won by technical fall at 170; Alex Perez won 4-0 at 285; and forfeits were accepted by Brandon Lantz at 160, by Aaron Herlt at 220 and by Shane Atwood at 106.
Also during Tuesday’s match, Towanda would honor 2019 graduate Cooper Mosier as the 19th member of the Knights of the 100 Club. Mosier finished with 117 wins and is 10th on the all-time list of Black Knight wrestlers.
Sayre will visit Williamson on Thursday.
