Players to watch
Johnson City: 25- (WR/DB) Jeremiah Orshal; 72- OL/DE Chase Westcott; 1- QB/DB Corey Casterline; 24- (RB-LB) Quinton Robinson; 50-(OL/DE) Cameron Price.
Waverly: QB Joe Tomasso; WR/CB Jalen McCarty; WB/OLB Ethan Stotler; G/DT Logan Shipman; G/DT Trevor Morse; T-DT Patrick Shay.
Five-year record
Johnson City: 14-32.
Waverly: 30-14.
Fast facts
Johnson City: Last season’s lone win was 14-10 over Oneonta... Six teams scored 40 or more against Johnson City last season… The Wildcats have four wins in the last three years… Todd Place is in his first year as Johnson City coach.
Waverly: Last week’s win over Union-Endisott was the third consecutive time Waverly won an opener over a triple Cities area club, joining a win over Windsor in 2017 and the 2015 season opener against Johnson City… The 181 passing yards Joe Thomasson was the most for a Waverly quarterback in a season opener since Peyton Miller threw for 322 in the 2014 season opener against Harpoursville
2018 record
Johnson City: 1-7.
Waverly: 7-3.
Last five meetings
2015: Waverly 20, Johnson City 6
2010: Johnson City 31, Waverly 16
1981: Johnson City 44, Waverly 0
1933: Johnson City 33, Waverly 0
1922: Waverly 6, Johnson City 0
