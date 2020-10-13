ATHENS — The Canton varsity football team took the field for the first time in over a month on Monday night at Athens High School. It only took them two or three drives to shake the rust off and eventually take care of a previously undefeated Athens squad by a score of 33-9.
“Our defense hung in there a couple times when we were backed up, said Canton head coach Tyler Sechrist. Those drives are huge and really helps you win football games.”
On a night full of rain, it was the Wildcat air raid that struck first.They completed their first two passes for 29 yards to pin the Warriors deep with a punt. Just a few plays later, the Wildcats retained possession and got on the board with a Shayne Reid 30-yard field goal. Reid would see a lot more action in the rest of the contest with 131 total yards, but those would be the only points for Athens in the first half.
Canton would then rattle off 26 unanswered points to end the half. It got started with a 22-yard touchdown pass from sophomore quarterback Cooper Kitchen to junior receiver Joel Schoonover to end the first frame.
Kitchen floated another touchdown pass of 15 yards to junior tight end Ben Knapp while senior running back Riley Parker added a 4-yard score of his own. Towards the end of the half down 20-3, the Wildcats were driving inside the 10-yard line. A play on fourth down resulted in a 83-yard fumble recovery for a touchdown for the Warriors. With that play, they were able to go into the half with a commanding 26-3 lead.
In the second half, the Wildcats held their own and created opportunities to get themselves back in the ball game. They did just that in the third quarter with a 13-yard touchdown pass on fourth down from sophomore quarterback Mason Lister to junior receiver JJ Babcock to bring the score to 26-9.
Canton would score one more time from a one-play 47-yard drive on a scoring run from Parker who finished the night with two touchdowns and 164 rushing yards to aid the Warriors to a 33-9 victory.
Lister and the Athens passing attack were still able to muster up 138 yards through the air despite only putting up nine points.
With the victory, the Canton Warriors move to 2-0 on the season in their return to the NTL. They will take the field once again on Saturday against Muncy. Athens takes their first loss of a successful season thus far. They will bring in their 3-1 record to another home game against an undefeated South Williamsport squad on Saturday.
“There were too many little things tonight that we need to work on, but we also have to have short memories,” said Athens head coach Jack Young.
