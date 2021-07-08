WAVERLY — Waverly’s Little League Majors squad blew open a close game late to post a 12-2 win over Elmira on Wednesday in the teams’ final pool play game of the 2021 season.
Waverly will head to Big Flats tonight to begin the District 6 single-elimination playoffs.
Up 3-2 through three innings, Waverly added two more runs in the fourth and seven in the bottom of the fifth to pull away to the win.
Griffin Walter opened the fifth with a single and Eric Lewis clubbed a double. Rylan Yeakle, Brandon Barrett and Maison Apgar added base hits and then Walter finished what he had started with an RBI single that invoked the 10-run mercy rule.
Down 1-0, Apgar and Jack Pipher opened the bottom of the first for Waverly with singles. Two outs later, Collin Wheeler and Yeakle added base knocks to put Waverly up for good.
In the second, Apgar laced a two-out single and Pipher drilled a double to make it 3-1.
Elmira closed to within a run at 3-2 in the third, but Waverly more than answered that challenge.
In the fourth Johnny Calabrese fired the opening salvo with a two-out double and Apgar walked. Pipher’s ensuing triple made it a 5-2 game.
Then came Waverly’s fifth-inning outburst.
Apgar played the leadoff role to near perfection with three singles and four runs. Pipher lacked just a homer for the cycle, with a single, double and triple on the day and two runs scored.
Also for Waverly, Walter singled twice and scored a run; Yeakle had two singles and a run; Calabrese and Lewis had a double and a run each; Bennett had a single and a run; Wheeler singled and Dan Cummings scored once.
Walter gave up two runs on two hits and two walks with six strikeouts in three innings. Pipher pitched two innings of scoreless relief, allowing two hits but no walks and fanning five.
Monday
Waverly 13, Elmira Heights 3
Waverly rapped out 11 hits and trailed only briefly against Heights.
The visitors went up 1-0 in the first, but Waverly scored five times in the bottom of the inning to take a lead it wouldn’t lose.
Maison Apgar walked to open the game and Jack Pipher doubled him home to tie the game. Griffin Walter and Eric Lewis added a single each and Rylan Yeakle doubled as Waverly took a 5-1 lead.
Heights cut that lead to 5-3 in the top of the second, but Waverly added a run in the bottom of the inning when Apgar singled and got to third on pitches that weren’t caught. Pipher then lofted a sacrifice fly to get him home.
After shutting Heights down in the top of the third, Waverly erupted for seven runs in the bottom of the inning, with a three-run home run by Walter being the big blow.
Walter finished with four RBI and two runs off his two hits; Apgar had two singles and three runs; Pipher had two runs and two RBI; and Lewis had two singles and two runs
Also for Waverly, Yeakle added two singles and a run; Tyler Wolverton and Dan Cummings recorded a single and a run each and Rhylee Stotler scored once.
Yeakle pitched the first 2 1/3 innings, logging three strikeouts while allowing five hits, four walks and all three runs. Lewis finished up, pitching 1 2/3 innings without allowing a hit and recording two strikeouts.
