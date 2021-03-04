MUNCY — Sayre may be the No. 8 seed in the District 4 Class AA basketball playoffs, but this team is still one of the most experienced in the field as it boasts a core back from last year’s title game.
And those veterans helped Sayre open the playoffs with an upset win, 61-55 Wednesday night at top seed Muncy.
Sayre led throughout, save for a brief tie in the fourth quarter when Muncy made it 53-53 on a Connor Sassano cut inside with 3:03 to play.
But Sayre (6-13) responded with a Connor Young putback and a Dom Fabbri jumper off a mid-court scramble for a four-point lead with two minutes to play. Sayre coach Devin Shaw then called the second of three fourth-quarter timeouts, a move that kept his team calm late when the home team rallied.
“We were getting a little frantic and fumbling it, and it helped us keep calm,” said Shaw. “It was huge to take control of the ball.”
Muncy’s Ross Eyer closed the gap to 57-55 on a high-post score from Sassano, but Young laid in what could have been a game-clinching dunk on the next possession.
“Connor had a big game, our big guy and made his presence known in the low post,” said Shaw.
Jackson Hubbard scored in the final seconds to close the scoring after Muncy could only send Sayre to the line once in the final minute.
Eyer led all players with 20 points and 11 rebounds, while Max Rymsza added 18 for Muncy, which finished the season 14-5. Muncy and coach Jason Gresh had sought their first District 4 title since 2018, and entered Wednesday coming off a loss to South Williamsport that ended a six-game win streak.
“The biggest thing was the shooting,” said Gresh. “They made only five threes but a lot of shots, we gave up way too many offensive rebounds. We did a good job on first possessions, but their second chance points were incredible and we didn’t box out. They came out with an edge.”
Young’s 14 points led Sayre, while Fabbri and Hubbard scored 13 each. Matt Lane scored 11. Sayre will play at East Juniata in the semifinals at 1 p.m. on Saturday. EJ, the No. 5 seed, beat No. 4 Canton, 52-51.
Only the District 4 champion makes it to the PIAA tournament in this year’s modified format, and that team would play the District 2 champ in a pigtail game to reach the state quarterfinals.
Sayre held a 51-38 percent shooting edge, thanks to a 21-of-32 effort inside as Muncy struggled with the three, shooting 4 for 22 there. Sayre held a 63-33 shooting percentage edge in the first half, as it built a nine-point halftime edge that it held through the third quarter.
Shaw knew Rymsza and Eyer, who averaged 13.4 points per game this season, could hurt but he didn’t mind letting the other players shoot on a night where Muncy only made 18 percent of its 3-pointers.
“Just don’t get beat inside and lose out on the rebounds,” said Shaw.
Muncy improved to start the fourth quarter, using a 9-2 run to tie the game at 53-53 as it held Sayre scoreless the first five minutes.
“I think we can win any game,” said Shaw, whose team held Muncy scoreless the final two minutes. “We’ve been in games all year, and it comes down to the wire, manage the situations, manage the game. Muncy didn’t score late and we did a good job with the ball. The NTL schedule really helped this year.”
Sayre 61, Muncy 55
Sayre 15 17 19 10 — 61
Muncy 11 12 19 13 — 55
Sayre (61)
Matt Lane 4 1-2 11, Dominic Fabbri 6 0-0 13, Jackson Hubbard 6 1-3 13, Josh Arnold 0 0-2 0, Zach Moore 3 0-3 8, Connor Young 6 2-3 14, Luke Horton 1 0-0 2. Totals: 26 4-13 61
Muncy (55)
Connor Sassano 2 1-1 5, Max Rymsza 8 0-0 18, Joe Edkin 1 0-0 2, Ross Eyer 7 4-5 20, Gio Persun 2 1-3 5, Branson Eyer 2 1-4 5. Totals: 22 7-12 55
3pt-FG: Sayre 5 (Lane 2, Fabbri, Moore 2). Muncy 4 (Rymsza 2, REyer 2).
Records: Sayre 6-13. Muncy 14-5. Next: Sayre iat East Juniata n District 4 AA semifinals, Saturday, 1 p.m.
