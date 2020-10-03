Friday night’s Northern Tier League matchup between Sayre and Wyalusing came down to the final play, with the Rams holding on to win 18-15.
The game featured strong defensive performances from both teams, but it ultimately came down to calling the right plays at the right time, and Wyalusing had the edge.
“We usually have a plan going forward for certain situations, knowing what we want to do,” Wyalusing coach Jimmy Buchman said. “Our Offensive Coordinator Mike Hibbert is the one who kind of controls that. I give him coverage and give him my thoughts … We communicate very well. We do a good job speaking about the coverage out there, what we see, and the best plays we have to beat that.”
After struggling to get speedster Kashawn Cameron the ball against Athens in last week’s 21-14 loss, he became the focal point of the Rams offense, scoring all three of their touchdowns.
His first came on a 55-yard touchdown run in the second quarter.
He was lined up at running back, though he typically plays wide receiver.
The adjustment appeared to be easy, as he followed blockers up the middle before accelerating and leaving the defense behind him.
“We have to find a way to get our athlete the ball any way we can, more than just at receiver,” Buchman said. “That was something we thought of as coaches, to try to put him at running back.”
Cameron’s next two touchdowns came from his regular position.
The first was a 22-yard catch-and-run right, which gave Wyalusing the lead right before halftime.
His next touchdown would ultimately be the game-winner, as he made the catch on a short route over the middle and took it the rest of the way for a 97-yard score.
It was the right play call at the right time, and it was an opportunity provided by Sayre.
While inside of the ten yard line with a chance to take the lead — and the ground game gaining momentum — Sayre called a pass, which was intercepted.
“We were just sending one kid out. We thought we had a better matchup, and all of the sudden, another kid goes out to the flat and brings a (defender) out with him,” Sayre coach Kevin Gorman said about the play. “Hindsight is always twenty-twenty, and maybe you do run the ball there. But at the same time, you’ve always got to be one step ahead, and maybe we were ahead of ourselves there.”
After Cameron’s third touchdown, Sayre responded with a 24-yard touchdown catch by Matthew Lane.
A successful two-point conversion brought the score to 18-15.
After recovering a Wyalusing fumble, Sayre had another chance to take the lead, but was forced to punt.
Wyalusing was unable to generate much on its possession, giving Sayre one last chance with just over two minutes left.
Facing a fourth down at the Wyalusing eight-yard-line with five seconds to go, Gorman sent out the field goal unit.
The snap went high, forcing the holder to make a run for the goal line. He was stopped short.
For Gorman, the loss could not be chalked up to the last play.
“I told them ‘I can’t fault your effort,’” he said. “You played like you wanted to win the game, and maybe you should have, but those mental mistakes have to go.”
Sayre committed 13 penalties for 96 yards, including six false starts.
That leaves Gorman with some potentially tough decisions ahead, but he is willing to go to great lengths to eliminate mistakes.
“I’ll try everything,” he said. “It’s getting to a point where it’s going to be a problem. If I’m shuffling people in and I have to go to new people then that’s it. As long as they block or tackle and not get dumb penalties, then I’m all for them playing.”
Sayre could potentially have another two weeks before its next game, as its originally scheduled game for next week against Troy was postponed.
Buchman shared the opinion that the Rams made too many avoidable mistakes, but commended his team for a hard-fought victory, while also crediting Sayre.
“Hats off to Sayre. Their kids battled. They played tough,” he said. “Our kids found a way to do it. Last year they wouldn’t have found a way, but the progression of our program is showing a little bit now.”
