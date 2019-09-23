ATHENS — Athens tacked Towanda in its annual Pink Game and came away with a 3-0 win.
The win gives the Lady Wildcats sole possession of first place at 5-0-1. Troy is second at 4-0-2 in NTL play.
After nearly a half of constant pressure, Athens’ Emma Roe scored unassisted with 1:02 to go in the first half.
Abby Sindoni played a role in each of the second-half goals.
Sindoni scored the first of the two off an assist from Hannah Walker. On the second, Sindoni fed Roe to set the final score.
Athens, which held an 8-3 advantage in corner kicks, fired off 18 shots and limited Towanda to two.
Athens keeper Madisyn Joslyn made two saves.
Athens will play at Northeast Bradford at 4 p.m. on Tuesday.
———
Boys Soccer
Athens 4, Corning 0
ATHENS — In the afternoon tilt on the Athens soccer field, the Wildcats boys posted a 4-0 win over nonleague for Corning.
As had been the case with the girls’ game in the morning, the Athens boys led 1-0n at the half as Aaron Lane connected off a Luke Arnoid assist at the 13:24 mark.
Arnold got the second goal for the Wildcats, converting a penalty kick with 33-plus minutes to go in the game.
To round out the scoring, Asher Ellis scored off a David Scheftic assist at the 21:55 mark, and Jessie Sumner drilled home a rebound with 13:10 to play.
Athens held a 16-10 advantage in shots and led Corning in corner kicks 3-2.
Joel Maslin had seven saves for Athens, which will host Troy at 5:30 p.m. today.
