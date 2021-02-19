WAVERLY — The Waverly girls basketball team bounced back after a tough loss the night before, getting the last laugh in a 61-53 victory over Newark Valley on Thursday night.
Newark Valley is one of the toughest teams in the conference. The Cardinals play fast and physical, making any matchup against them difficult. Playing a team with that play-style back-to-back nights is tolling on a team.
“Happy is an understatement, I am thrilled. Playing in masks is hard enough, but playing back-to-back nights against a team like that and having the energy we had says a lot about that group of girls,” Waverly Head Coach Bob Kelly said.
The Wolverines showed signs of fatigue in the first quarter struggling to create shots and failed to soundly hold the ball. Waverly hung around and regained sharpness towards the end of the first quarter only trailing 14-12.
Sidney Tomasso took control of the game in the second half. Tomasso scored 12 points including two shots from beyond the arc. Tomasso finished the game with 24 points, leading Waverly to victory.
“It was a pretty solid performance from Tomasso. She is smart, level-headed, and a very determined player,” Kelly said. “They were all pretty calm though, and nobody got too over-excited.”
Waverly trailed 27-26 at half and were going to need a complete performance in the second half to pull away with a hard-fought victory. Kelly knew exactly what buttons needed to be pushed to get the most out of his girls in the second half.
“My main message to the team was to take care of the basketball,” Kelly said. “We were shooting ourselves in the foot, working too hard on defense, and made too many careless passes.”
The message rung loud and clear to Waverly. The Wolverines matched the fast and aggresive play style of Newark Valley and the offense looked much more like a well-oiled machine.
In the third quarter Tomasso scored eight points, and Kennedy Westbrook chipped in seven points. Westrbook looked more like a conductor of an orchestra than a point guard, single-handedly dictating the flow of the game with excellent ball handling and passing abilities.
Waverly scored 23 points in the third quarter creating a nice 49-40 cushion heading into the final quarter.
“We turned the ball over less in the second half” Kelly said. “We were more relaxed and did a better job at taking care of the ball. The girls cut to the basket and saw the open pass on time instead of a step or a second too late.”
The Wolverines looked calm and composed in the final quarter. slowing down the pace and playing smart with the ball.
The Wolverines held the explosive offense of the Cardinals at bay and Westbrook delivered a huge layup extending the lead to 56-50 with just over a minute to go.
Newark Valley fouled Westbrook on the two subsequent possessions and the sophomore did not falter under the spotlight hitting three out of four three throws ending any chance of a comeback. Kennedy finished the game with 15 points.
Gabby Picco scored seven points including two clutch three pointers for the Wolverines. Leading the way for Newark Valley was Hannah Ferguson who finished the game with 19 points, including four from beyond the arc.
“They were calm at the end of the game. At a certain time, it comes down to ball possession and taking care of the ball, and being smart,” Kelly said. “The girls did a great job of accomplishing that.”
Waverly is back in action Saturday at 12 p.m. on the road against Tioga.
