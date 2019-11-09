ATHENS — The Athens girls soccer team won the District 4 Class AAA championship for the second straight year with a 1-0 win on Oct. 30 — and senior Abby Sindoni would provide the title-winning goal.
It wasn’t a surprise to see Sindoni step up in the D4 final as she was the Wildcats’ go-to scorer all season — and especially in the month of October.
Sindoni had a goal and an assist in the D4 semifinals. She would also score the lone goal in a 1-0 win over Wellsboro on Oct. 14 and scored both goals in a 2-0 win over Troy on Oct. 9.
The senior’s incredible October made her the clear choice for the Morning Times’ Female Athlete of the Month.
Sindoni reflected on the Wildcats’ stretch run in October.
“It was really, really tense, but I think we prepared well and we went into districts having confidence. Nobody really believed in us and we kind of took that as a little, extra boost,” said Sindoni.
The dream of any soccer player is to score the game-winning goal for her team — and Sindoni got to experience just that against Shikellamy.
“It felt good, but we all worked as a team and worked really hard so when I saw the opportunity I knew I had to finish it,” she said.
After a knee injury earlier in her career, Sindoni wasn’t sure if she would ever play at this high a level again.
“I mean I think I’ve had a pretty good career. Coming off my ACL injury really put me behind, but I worked really, really hard to get back. I was working pretty much every, single day for seven, eight months and finally I came back,” said Sindoni. “It was really, really long actually ... I never thought I’d be the player that I was when I got hurt, but I worked super, super hard to get back.”
Getting to know Abby Sindoni
Favorite subject in school: English
Favorite pro sports team: Dallas Cowboys
Favorite local restaurant: The Grille at the Train Station
Favorite TV show: Doesn’t watch TV
Favorite movie: Any Hallmark movie
Future plans: I’m looking to go to college and play Division II soccer, and hopefully get my degree in education.
