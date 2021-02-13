Nate Higley has been a history maker at Sullivan County over the last four years — and he’s looking to make a little more this postseason.
Higley was the school’s first ever state placewinner as a freshman. He grabbed a fourth place medal last season in Hershey and earlier this year he broke the Sullivan County record for career wins.
Now, there’s only one thing left on his plate — a state title.
“State title, no matter what. We’ve got five weeks to become a state champion. That’s the goal,” Higley said.
The road to the gold begins today when he competes in the 145-pound bracket at the North Section Wrestling Championships in Athens.
“I’m just (taking it) one match at a time, wrestle to win every match and see what happens,” Higley said on his mindset heading into sectionals.
With no fans allowed this year, Higley knows it will be a different experience at sectionals, but he’s not too worried about who is in the bleachers.
“I mean it will be just match to match. Yeah, it takes some of the excitement away and some of the nerves probably will go away. You still have to go out and wrestle no matter what and whatever happens, happens,” he said.
With a school record 124 wins on his resume, Higley has been one of the best wrestlers in the section during his career — but he believes new Sullivan County coach Ryan Hembury has helped him become even better on the mat.
“I’m glad they got him in as a coach to work with me with his college experience and getting me to the next level,” Higley said.
Hembury, a 2011 state champion from Muncy, wrestled at George Mason University before taking over as the Sullivan County coach this year.
“It’s great. We roll around and wrestle, get in different situations that with the other guys I probably never would have gotten in. I just continue to build off of what we already have and it’s exciting,” Higley said of his work with Hembury.
Higley will be following in his coach’s footsteps when he leaves Sullivan County as he will be heading to George Mason to study electrical engineering and to compete for the Division I Patriots.
“Just the way they do things and how they take care of you and everything,” saig Higley on why he chose George Mason. “They definitely have the support system there, plus with the engineering side of it, it’s the right area for it. You can always get a job and they are ranked top in the country with engineering.”
Before he heads off to college, Higley will look to bring Sullivan County its first ever state title.
“It would be huge,” said Higley, who believes him bringing home gold would be good for the Sullivan County program. “I feel like it would bring more kids out to join the program and get more kids interested.”
No matter what happens this postseason, Higley is going to enjoy every last minute of his high school career because he knows this season could be taken away from him at any time due to COVID-19.
“I’m thankful that we’re having a season. It’s just a struggle a little bit with wearing the mask and everything, but I’m glad we’re still having it. It’s hard, especially knowing that we can be shut down at any time — that’s why you’ve always got to go into practice just full of energy and work your butt off,” Higley said.
