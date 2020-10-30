NANTICOKE — All it took was six points across five sets.
Athens came into Thursday night’s District II/IV subregional quarterfinals as the seventh seed and had to travel to play a second-seeded Nanticoke team that won the District II title in 2016, 2017 and 2018.
Given the Trojans’ level of postseason success, the contest may have seemed, on paper, to be a mismatch.
It was anything but.
Athens served notice with a 25-23 first-set win and then won the second set 25-19.
Nanticoke won the third set 26-24 and the fourth set 25-23.
Often in matches such as these, the team that rides into the tiebreaker with the momentum wins the day.
Athens, though, came up big in the tiebreaker to win it 15-12 and with it the match.
“That was one intense game. Up two games down two games. Win the fifth game!” said Athens Head Coach Heather Hanson. “Each girl stepped up at times we definitely needed it. We’d have a couple bad plays and then someone would get a great momentum-changing dig or kill and that’s all they needed.”
Athens will travel to Tunkhannock on Monday for a 5 p.m. District II/IV semifinal match against the host Tigers.
“The crowd was incredible and such a support for the girls,” said Hanson, adding, “This was the first time the girls couldn’t hear each other on the court because the gym was booming. Awesome problem to have.”
Kayleigh Miller was on fire for Athens, serving up 51 assists and getting 23 digs. In all, Athens rocked 69 kills, led by Leah Liechty’s 23. Kylee Jayne added 17 kills, Jenny Ryan had 14 kills, Taylor Walker added 11 kills and Ally Martin had the other four.
Taylor Field led the defense with 37 digs. Ryan had 20 digs; Walker finished with 13 digs; Grace Witherow notched nine digs and Martin had the other three.
With a team like Nantoicoke across the net, it’s no surprise that aces were in short supply, even with the Lady Wildcats getting 102 of 111 (92 percent) of their serves in. Walker led Athens in aces with four and Miller had three. Martin, Ryan, Field and Liechty had two each.
Cowanesque Valley 3, Sayre 0
WESTFIELD — Sayre gave Cowanesque Valley all it wanted in the opening set before falling 25-19. The Indians won the second and third sets 25-12 and 25-10 to take the match.
Emma Smith packaged three assists, four digs, and two kills to lead the charge for Sayre. Elizabeth Boyle: added three kills, two assists and four digs; Gabrielle Randall had four kills, and three blocks; and Aliyah Rawlings put together a kill, two assists and two digs.
Also for Sayre, Gianna Quattrini added two kills and two digs; Maddison Belles had four digs; Rachel Vandermark chipped in three digs; and Brelin Vanduzer had an ace.
