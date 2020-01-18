WYALUSING — Athens just put the rest of the Northern Tier League on notice.
After their 71-51 win over Wellsboro on Wednesday, they went into one-loss Wyalusing and rolled to a 53-31 victory.
“I’m proud of the kids and how hard they played,” said Wildcat coach Bob Woodward. “Both teams played hard. We were fortunate to put the ball in the bucket.”
It is just the second loss of the season for the Rams and their first in league play.
“I’m proud of the type of team basketball we’re playing,” continued Woodward. “Our kids are making a commitment and a sacrifice to play team ball.”
Athens used a quick, long armed defense combined with their size on offense to take control of the game in the second quarter and never let up.
“We need to utilize our big guys no matter who were playing,” said Woodward. “JJ (Babcock) is healthy now and Troy (Pritchard) is getting better. We’re just trying to get better and play the fundamental game.”
And they did this with their leading scorer, Aaron Lane, held to just six points.
Another lefty, sophomore JJ Babcock, stepped up with 20 points and six rebounds while fellow big man Troy Pritchard finished with 11 points and six boards.
“JJ’s been playing hard,” explained Woodward. “He’s been struggling with some things that he can’t control. He hasn’t been healthy but we’re proud of his attitude throughout that. He never stopped cheering on his teammates and being a good teammate. He played tonight.”
Babcock had 11 points in the first half on a mix of lay-ups, post ups, put backs and one NBA length 3-pointer that seemed to be a microcosm of his night.
Damien Hudson also had a strong night at point guard for the Wildcats with his ball handling, passing, defense and overall energy.
He only had three points but five assists and set up several jumpers with his ability to get into the lane. Hudson also had a team high five defensive deflections.
Mason Lister added six points and four boards with Brady Smith scoring five points and Tucker Brown chipping in with two.
“(My) teammates were just playing amazing,” said Babcock. “Damien distributing the ball a lot. We play so well as a team when we’re all on the same page. We just kill it on the floor and that showed tonight.”
It was their defense, though, that really showed through.
They held Wyalusing to just two points in the second and fourth quarters as they pulled away.
The Rams did miss some shots they normally make and a few lay-ups rolled out, but they never looked comfortable on that end of the court.
“Defense wins championships,” remarked Babcock.
Mitchell Burke had quite a night, though, on both ends. He had a double-double of 14 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Rams and on defense he keyed in Lane.
The Wildcat senior came in averaging 26.4 points per game and was scoreless for most of the game until late in the fourth quarter. Burke played him man to man most of the night until the Rams went to a press to try and get back into it.
Only three other Wyalusing players found the net, though, with Matt Brown scoring nine, Grayden Cobb netting five and Hunter Moss hitting a first quarter 3-ball.
The two teams traded lay-ups early on for a 4-4 tie.
Brown’s 3-pointer gave Wyalusing a lead they would hold into the second quarter.
Athens cut it to 7-6 and 9-8 but when Moss hit his long ball Wyalusing led 12-8.
A Hudson steal and lay-up cut it to 12-10 after the first.
That bucket would start an Athens 28-4 four run over the middle quarters to pull away.
The Wildcats scored the first eight points of the second quarter to take an 18-12 lead before a Cobb lay-up cut it to 18-14.
However, Hudson found Brown for a bucket to respond followed by Babcock hitting Pritchard for a lay-up and a foul.
That pushed it to 23-14 when late in the quarter Babcock calmly spotted up from deep to nail his 3-pointer.
On the other end, he blocked Wyalusing’s last shot attempt at the basket to make it 26-14 at the half.
Athens scored the first 10 points of the third quarter as Babcock had six of them for an 18-0 run.
Burke ended the Ram drought with 2:57 left in the third with a pair of free throws, but Wyalusing found themselves looking at a 36-16 hole with just eight minutes left.
Things opened up a little bit in the fourth, but that’s when Hudson got rolling, driving to the basket and assisting four of Athens’ buckets as they racked up a game high 17 points in the final frame.
Things are now and even more glut at the top of the NTL Division-I standings.
Wyalusing (8-1) still leads with Athens (6-2) and Troy (6-2) tied for second. Wellsboro (6-3) is a half game behind in third with NP-Mansfield (5-3) a full game behind in fourth.
Things could get clearer next week as Athens travels to Troy and Wellsboro at NP-Mansfield on Tuesday and with Troy at Wyalusing and NP-Mansfield at Athens on Thursday.
Or they could get murkier.
One thing is for certain, teams can’t look too far ahead.
“We just try to take it one game at a time,” Woodward said. “We have a practice on Monday and we have to try to get better. That’s all we can do, just focus on the things we can control. Our league is as good as it has been in years, there’s lots of good teams and lots of good coaches and we just have to continue to get better.”
Athens seems to be peaking at the right time, though. After going 4-2 in NTL cross-over play, they’ve looked dominant in their first two games of divisional play.
One thing to watch for will be Babcock’s improved play as he has no plan to slow up now.
“I’m going to keep attacking the basket and providing for this team.”
