Wolverines top Chiefs

WAVERLY — Southern Cayuga’s tennis squad invaded Wolverines territory Tuesday. In a tight match, Waverly defended its home turf by posting a 3-2 IAC win over the Chiefs.
At 3-0, Waverly joins Edison (4-0) as the last unbeaten teams in the Interscholastic Athletic Conference. The teams meet today at 5 p.m. at Edison.
On Tuesday, the teams split in singles play.
Waverly’s Collin Keefer downed Southern Cayuga’s Mary Kate Vitale 6-1, 6-3.
At fourth singles, Waverly’s Sheldon Huddleston topped the Chiefs’ Emma Gentry 6-0, 6-1.
Second and third singles were the most competitive match of the day.
In second singles, Southern Cayuga’s Colby Sellen rallied from a 3-2 deficit to top Waver y’s Preston Tompkins 6-4 in the first set. Tompkins returned the favor in the second set, beating Sellen 6-4. Sellen then settled it, winning the third set 6-1.
Third singles was even tighter. Southern Cayuga’s Louis Hasenjager won the opener 6-3, but Waverly’s Madelin Goodwin tied the match at 1-1 with a 6-2 win. Hasenjager then prevailed in the third set, 6-4.
Waverly’s doubles tandem of Ashlen Croft and Rachel Shambo beat the Chiefs’ Circe Perez and Beverly Perez 6-1, 6-4.
