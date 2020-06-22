ATHENS — Athletes in the Athens Area School District can return to the field and court for off-season workouts after the school board adopted a Athletic Reopening Health and Safety Plan at last Thursday’s meeting.
“There’s restrictions to it. Obviously, they have to follow some guidelines. Mr. (JB) Sullivan, our athletics supervisor, will train the coaches on what’s required,” Athens Superintendent Craig Stage said. “Social distancing is still part of it while you’re not practicing. A 50 percent occupancy in indoor facility like our weight room and stuff like that. Those are all still in place.”
Athens school officials developed a plan that followed the guidelines set forth by Gov. Tom Wolf as schools across the country look to get their student-athletes back on the playing field.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has presented athletics across the world with a myriad of challenges. The COVID-19 virus is a highly contagious illness that primarily attacks the upper respiratory system. The virus that causes COVID-19 can infect people of all ages. While it is not possible to eliminate all risk of furthering the spread of COVID-19, the current science suggests there are many steps schools can take to reduce the risks to students, coaches, and their families,” the Athens return-to-play plan reads.
The plan stresses that the school district will be taking all “necessary precautions” in order to keep its student-athletes safe.
“The (Athens Area School District) will take the necessary precautions and recommendations from the federal, state, and local governments, CDC, PA DOH, as well as the NFHS and PIAA,” the plan states. “Athens Area School District realizes the knowledge regarding COVID-19 is constantly changing as new information and treatments become available. These recommendations will be adjusted as needed as new information becomes available in order to decrease the risk of exposure for our staff, students, and spectators.”
Below are the recommendations in the Athens plan for all phases for Junior and Senior High Athletics:
1. Athletes, Coaches, and Staff will undergo a COVID-19 health screening prior to any practice, event or team meeting. The type of screening will be dependent upon the available resources and the Phase level. The purpose is to check for signs and symptoms of COVID-19.
2. Promote healthy hygiene practices such as hand washing (20 seconds with warm water and soap) and employees wearing a cloth face covering as feasible. (Face coverings are recommended to help decrease potential exposure to COVID-19 respiratory droplets by an infected individual. Coverings will not be used for athletes while practicing or competing.) Hand Sanitizer will be available for team use as resources allow.
3. Intensify cleaning, disinfection, and ventilation in all facilities.
4. Encourage social distancing through increased spacing, small groups, and limited mixing between groups, if feasible.
5. Educate Athletes, Coaches, and Staff on health and safety protocols.
6. Anyone who is sick must stay home.
7. Plan in place if a student or employee gets sick.
8. Regularly communicate and monitor developments with local authorities, employees, and families regarding cases, exposures, and updates to policies and procedures.
9. Athletes and Coaches MUST provide their own water bottle for hydration. Water bottles must not be shared.
10. PPE (gloves, masks, eye protection) will be used as needed and situations warrant, or determined by local/state governments.
11. Identify Staff and students who may be at a higher risk of severe illness from COVID-19 due to underlying medical conditions.(See — CDC “People Who are at a Higher Risk for Sever Illness”)
12. All AASD coaches will be educated and trained on this document and it will be a requirement of their coaching position that they teach and adhere to all principals within.
Classification of sports
High Risk: Sports that involve close, sustained contact between participants, lack of significant protective barriers, and high probability that respiratory particles will be transmitted between participants. Examples: football, wrestling, cheerleading (stunts), dance.
Moderate Risk: Sports that involve close, sustained contact, but with protective equipment in place that may reduce the likelihood of respiratory particle transmission between participants OR intermittent close contact OR group sports that use equipment that can’t be cleaned between participants. Examples: basketball, volleyball, baseball, softball, soccer, ice hockey, tennis, pole vault, high jump, long jump, 7 on 7 football.
Low Risk: Sports that can be done with social distancing or individually with no sharing of equipment or the ability to clean the equipment between uses by competitors. Examples: running events, cross country, throwing events, swimming, golf, weightlifting, sideline cheer.
* High/Moderate Risk Sports may move to a Low risk category with non-contact modifications.
Phase 2 (Green)
Pre-workout Screening
- Each Head Coach will be the primary point of contact for all questions relating to COVID-19. Head Coaches will identify themselves as the contact person to parents and students. Contact information will be provided prior to the start of any pre-season activities.
- All Coaches, as employees of the district, will be screened for signs/symptoms of COVID-19 each day they report to work. (See Appendix for COVID-19 Screening Form for Coaches). The Athletic Director will monitor the self-screening of coaches during the season.
- Students will be monitored by Coaches for signs or symptoms of COVIDS-19.
- Any person with positive symptoms reported or where the coach has reason to believe symptoms may be present, will not be allowed to take part in workouts and should contact his or her primary care provider or other appropriate health-care professional. Parents of students will be notified immediately.
- Individuals with signs or symptoms of COVID-19 are prohibited from returning until they are symptom free without medication for 24 hours (48 hours for fever of 99.5 with a touchless thermometer or 100.4F with an oral thermometer or higher).
Limitations on Gatherings
- Gatherings in facilities are limited to a maximum of 50% normal capacity provided 6 feet of social distancing can be achieved where practical.
- Students should practice within the same group. Changes to groups can be made gradually as needed. Group attendance will be tracked daily by coaches. (See Appendix for Student Group Attendance Record)
- Concession stands must adhere to DOH guidelines for Restaurants and Businesses.
- Social Distancing should be applied, where practical, during practices and in locker rooms, and gathering areas.
Facilities Cleaning
- Adequate cleaning schedules will be created and implemented for all athletic facilities to mitigate any communicable disease. The Director of Buildings and Grounds will create and monitor the cleaning schedule. Logs noting date, time, and staff initials will be maintained at each location.
- Indoor athletic facilities will be cleaned prior to arrival or and post workouts.
- Weight Room Equipment will be wiped-down between each use by students and daily by custodial staff.
- District will provide the coaching staff with spray bottles, disinfectant, and paper towels to periodically wipe-down shared equipment, balls, etc. during and at the conclusion of practices.
Physical Activity
- Low, Moderate, and High Risk practices and competitions may begin as per State, Local and PIAA Guidelines.
- Practices should remain non-contact and include social distancing where applicable.
- Students must refrain from sharing clothing/towels and should be washed after each practice, including pinnies.
- Equipment that may be used by multiple individuals (balls, shields, tackling dummies, shotput, discus, pole vault, etc.) should be cleaned intermittently during practice and events as deemed necessary.
- Hand washing with soap and water for 20 seconds should occur periodically during events and practices. Hand Sanitizer may be used as resources allow.
- Appropriate clothing/shoes should be worn at all times in the weight room to minimize sweat from transmitting onto equipment surfaces.
- Spotters for weight lifts should be stationed at each end of the bar.
