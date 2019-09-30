CICERO — The Wildcats and Northstars were fit to be tied.
And so they were on Sunday as each squad netted one goal in a 1-1 tie.
A scoreless tie was broken in the final minute of the first half when Cicero-North Syracuse connected on a free kick.
The Lady Wildcats kept chopping, though, and broke into the scoring column on an Abby Sindoni goal.
“Both teams had some nice chances after that including double OT,” said Athens Coach Rich Pitts.
In the end, it all went to naught, as neither team could slip a shot past a goalie.
Athens held a slight advantage in both shots, 15-12, and corner kicks at 4-2.
Madison Joselyn had 11 saves for Athens.
The Lady Wildcats will visit Towanda at 6 p.m. on Wednesday.
———
Notre Dame 7, Tioga 1
TIOGA CENTER — Notre Dame managed three first-half goals and did themselves one better in the second half to top Tioga 7-1 in IAC girls’ soccer Friday.
“Early in the second half, senior forward Mackenzie Macumber scored a left footed looping goal to cut the lead to 4-1, but just three minutes later ND scored and that is where we hit our wall,” said Tioga Coach Jim Walsh. “We had a lot of difficulty defending their skilled forwards, particularly Leila Vargas who scored four of the seven ND goals and had an assist.”
Notre Dame would score two more goals to put the game way out of reach.
In the end, Notre Dame, an honorable mention in the latest New York State Sports Writers Association Class C poll, got off 22 shots and had eight corners to Tioga’s seven and two.
Destini Sweet switched from striker to goalie and made 15 saves.
———
Boys soccer
Elmira 6, Waverly 0
ELMIRA — The host Express found the back of the net five times in the first half in the win.
“We knew we couldn’t play toe to toe with them,” said Waverly Coach Eric Ryck “Our strategy was to stack 10 bodies in front of the ball and when we won it send it over the top to our striker. We hoped we could create some quick transition opportunities and win free kicks and throw ins on their end.”
Noah Sperduto scored in the fourth, fifth and 20th minutes for a hat trick. Griffin Squires opened the scoring with a goal in the third minute and closed it with a goal in the 70th minute. The other goal was scored by Kytrell Stroman in the 30th miniute with an assist from Ryan Ess.
“We made a couple costly errors right in front of our goal and Elmira made us pay, and their striker Noah Sperduto was a handful,” said Ryck. “My defense tried really hard to close him down but if he had any space at all it was quickly off his foot and headed for goal.”
Elmira got off 22 shots and had three corner kicks. Waverly got off one shot and had no corners.
Cameron McIssac had 16 saves for Waverly.
Waverly will host Newfield at 4:30 p.m. on Friday.
———
Volleyball
Athens 3, Blue Ridge 1
Athens 3, Wyoming 0
DIMOCK — Athens went on the road and played two Saturday winning both.
Against the host squad, Athens dropped the first set to Blue Ridge 25-21. The Lady Wildcats rebounded to win the next three 26-24, 25-11 and 25-19.
In the Blue Ridge match, Taylor Field had 19 points, 10 on aces and added 12 digs. Leah Liechty had 15 kills; Kylie Jayne had seven kills; Haley Barry added 14 points with eight on aces and had six digs; Cassidy Stackpole and Jenny Ryan had six kills and five digs each; and Kayleigh Miller handed out 34 assists.
Against Wyoming, Athens won the sets by scores of 26-24, 25-11 and 25-12.
Field had 11 digs and eight points with Barry adding 12 points and seven kills. Liechty had eight kills and two blocks; Miller had 31 assists; Ryan again had six kills and five digs; Gracie Witherow had six digs; and Jayne had two blocks.
Athens will host Troy on Tuesday.
