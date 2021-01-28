Athens girls basketball prevails over North-Penn Liberty

ATHENS— The Athens girls basketball team earned an emotional 66-16 senior-night victory over North Penn-Liberty on Wednesday night.
Athens seniors Kayleigh Miller, Megan Collins, Rachel Stephens, and Hannah Blackman were all honored in a post-game ceremony with their families.
“Every girl on senior night played great. I think every senior got on the score sheet and it means a lot,” Athens Head Coach Brian Miller said. “They are all nice kids, and it was a great for them to play as well as they did tonight”
On the court, Kayleigh Miller had a senior night to remember, leading the game with 23 points. Miller found most of her success from beyond the arc scoring on five three-point attempts. Miller also excelled at creating offense finishing with five assists.
“Kayleigh always puts a lot of pressure on herself. She always wants to have the perfect game,” coach Miller said. “It was nice to see her have a good game and as her dad I am very proud of her”
Collins also stood out from the pack scoring eight points, including two from beyond the arc. Collins rounded out her performance with three steals and three assists.
The result was far from in the bag early on. Athens got off to a slow start and couldn’t find a groove on either side of the ball only leading 11-8 after the first quarter.
“We looked a little awkward in the first few minutes of the game and in the first quarter. We had some silly turnovers and we were just a little out of whack,” coach Miller said.
In the second quarter, the Wildcats flipped the switch scoring 19 points and only allowing one point. Athens went into halftime leading 31-9, essentially putting the game out of reach.
“Once we started making some shots we got our confidence level picked up, and we played very well from that point on,” coach Miller said.
Athens junior Caydence Macik took over in the third quarter scoring eight of her 13 points on the night. Macik gave the Mountaineers defense fits tenaciously rebounding the ball on offense, and driving into the paint effortlessly.
Macik dominated in all phases of the game tallying four steals and four blocks complimenting her already exceptional offensive performance.
Freshman Mya Thompson showed potential off the bench and did not shy away from doing the dirty work. Thompson had four defensive rebounds and two steals.
The Mountaineers only mustered seven points the entire second half, as the Wildcats cruised to victory. Athens is on a six-game winning streak but the road only gets tougher from here.
“We just have to keep coming out and practicing every day to get better,” coach Miller said. “There are tougher teams down the road. We got Cowanesque Valley on Friday and then we have two very good teams next week in Towanda and Wyalusing.”
Athens hosts Cowanesque Valley Friday Jan. 29. at 6 p.m.
